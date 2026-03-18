JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the JNVST Class 6 result 2026. Candidates who appeared in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can now access their results through the official website.

The announcement of the result is an important milestone for students aspiring to join the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, a chain of residential schools that offer quality education across rural India.

Where to check JNVST Class 6 result 2026 online

Candidates can view their results on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The selection list has been published online, making it possible for candidates to check their qualifying status. Students need to enter their roll number and date of birth as per their admit card.

How to download the JNVST Class 6 scorecard 2026

Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Click on Latest NVS on the home page

Click JNVST Class 6 Result 2026.

Click View Individual Result

Now, enter roll number and date of birth

Submit your details to view the result

Download and print the scorecard for your records.

The scorecard contains information about a candidate’s name, marks obtained, and qualifying status.

What details are mentioned in the JNVST result 2026

The online declaration contains essential information required for admission. The information mainly comprises students’ names, roll numbers, marks secured, and whether they qualified or not.

Students are advised to check all the information mentioned in the result carefully.

How are selected candidates informed

Apart from online publication, selected candidates are also being notified through Speed Post and SMS. This way, students from different parts of the country will be notified promptly. However, the official website remains the most reliable source for checking results and downloading the scorecard.

What documents are required after JNVST result 2026

Candidates who are shortlisted for admission will need to undergo a document verification process.

The eligible candidates will have to submit the following documents:

Birth certificate

Residence certificate issued by the respective district authorities

Rural area certificate, if applicable

Caste certificate for other backward class candidates

Disability certificate, if applicable

Proof of studying in the same district for the last two years

Passport-size photographs

Transfer certificate issued by the former school

Failure to submit the valid documents can lead to cancellation of admission.

What happens after the JNVST Class 6 result 2026

After the result declaration, the selected candidates will have to go through the admission process at their appointed Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

This will also involve a verification of documents and confirmation of the candidates’ eligibility. Students and parents are advised to complete all formalities within the prescribed time-frame to avail admission.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya system continues to attract thousands of aspirants each year. The focus on academic excellence and free residential education has made it an attractive option for many. Students are advised to frequently check the official website for updates on admission and all-important dates.