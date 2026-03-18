LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DHS Aditya Dhar india Delhi fire bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar DHS Aditya Dhar india Delhi fire bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar DHS Aditya Dhar india Delhi fire bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar DHS Aditya Dhar india Delhi fire bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DHS Aditya Dhar india Delhi fire bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar DHS Aditya Dhar india Delhi fire bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar DHS Aditya Dhar india Delhi fire bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar DHS Aditya Dhar india Delhi fire bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here

JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the JNVST Class 6 result 2026. Candidates can now access their results through the official website.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2026
JNVST Class 6 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 18, 2026 13:01:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the JNVST Class 6 result 2026. Candidates who appeared in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can now access their results through the official website.

 The announcement of the result is an important milestone for students aspiring to join the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, a chain of residential schools that offer quality education across rural India.

Where to check JNVST Class 6 result 2026 online

Candidates can view their results on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The selection list has been published online, making it possible for candidates to check their qualifying status. Students need to enter their roll number and date of birth as per their admit card.

You Might Be Interested In

How to download the JNVST Class 6 scorecard 2026

Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

  • Click on Latest NVS on the home page 
  • Click JNVST Class 6 Result 2026.
  • Click View Individual Result
  • Now, enter roll number and date of birth
  • Submit your details to view the result
  • Download and print the scorecard for your records.

The scorecard contains information about a candidate’s name, marks obtained, and qualifying status.

What details are mentioned in the JNVST result 2026

The online declaration contains essential information required for admission. The information mainly comprises students’ names, roll numbers, marks secured, and whether they qualified or not. 

Students are advised to check all the information mentioned in the result carefully.

How are selected candidates informed

Apart from online publication, selected candidates are also being notified through Speed Post and SMS. This way, students from different parts of the country will be notified promptly. However, the official website remains the most reliable source for checking results and downloading the scorecard. 

What documents are required after JNVST result 2026

Candidates who are shortlisted for admission will need to undergo a document verification process.

The eligible candidates will have to submit the following documents: 

  • Birth certificate
  • Residence certificate issued by the respective district authorities
  • Rural area certificate, if applicable
  • Caste certificate for other backward class candidates
  • Disability certificate, if applicable
  • Proof of studying in the same district for the last two years
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Transfer certificate issued by the former school

Failure to submit the valid documents can lead to cancellation of admission.

What happens after the JNVST Class 6 result 2026

After the result declaration, the selected candidates will have to go through the admission process at their appointed Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

This will also involve a verification of documents and confirmation of the candidates’ eligibility. Students and parents are advised to complete all formalities within the prescribed time-frame to avail admission.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya system continues to attract thousands of aspirants each year. The focus on academic excellence and free residential education has made it an attractive option for many. Students are advised to frequently check the official website for updates on admission and all-important dates.

Also Read: IIFCL Recruitment 2026, Check Vacancy, Key Dates, And Eligibility Details Here
First published on: Mar 18, 2026 1:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: JNVST Class 6 result 2026JNVST Class 6 scorecardJNVST resultNVS Class 6 result

RELATED News

KVS Admission 2026 Notification To Be Out At kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

BU Jhansi Result 2026 Declared For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in

Jawahar Navodaya Summer Bound Class 6 Result RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link, Steps To Download And Key Details

SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT: Here’s How To Check Your Scorecards, Direct Link, And Key Details

DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline

LATEST NEWS

Chaitra Amavasya 2026 Tonight: Tithi Timings, Pitru Tarpan Rituals, Snan-Daan Significance & Navratri Start Details

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Probable Playing XI

BYD Launches First Anniversary Edition BYD Sealion 7: 567 km Range, Premium Features and Strong Performance—Check All Features, Price and Exclusive Benefits

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?

JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here

Taj Mahal In US Deportation Post: DHS Offers Free Flight, Rs 2.3 Lakh To Illegal Immigrants To Leave America, ‘Fly To India For Free’

Dhurandhar 2 Review Out: Hamza’s Badla Packed With Blood-Filled Action, Ranveer Singh In Beast Mode; How To Get Last-Minute BookMyShow Tickets

BCCI Likely To Compensate Jasprit Bumrah As ₹2 Crore Pay Gap Emerges Following New Central Contracts Structure: Report

Chaitra Navratri 2026: What to Eat During 9 Days of Vrat for Energy, Strength and Balanced Nutrition | Full Diet Plan Inside

KL Rahul Unhappy at Delhi Capitals? Ex-CSK Star Hints at Dressing Room Tension Before IPL 2026

JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here
JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here
JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here
JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here

QUICK LINKS