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Home > Education News > IIFCL Recruitment 2026, Check Vacancy, Key Dates, And Eligibility Details Here

IIFCL Recruitment 2026, Check Vacancy, Key Dates, And Eligibility Details Here

The Indian Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has announced its recruitment notification for 2026.

IIFCL Recruitment 2026
IIFCL Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 18, 2026 12:27:25 IST

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IIFCL Recruitment 2026, Check Vacancy, Key Dates, And Eligibility Details Here

The Indian Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has announced its recruitment notification for 2026. The company has circulated the application form for the posts of Grade A Assistant Manager and Grade B Manager. The recruitment process started on March 18 and will be open till April 10, 2026.

The recruitment in IIFCL opens doors for aspirants to opt for a career in infrastructure financing as the sector accounts for a major part of India’s development projects.

What posts are available in the IIFCL recruitment 2026

The IIFCL recruitment notification says that there are a total of 37 posts in all. Out of them, 33 posts will be filled for Assistant Manager (Grade A) and four posts of Manager (Grade B).

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All posts will be appointed regularly, and the selected candidates will be responsible for financing and encouraging infrastructure projects throughout the country. 

What is IIFCL and its role in infrastructure financing

The Indian Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) is a fully Government of India-owned company that finances and promotes investment in viable infrastructure projects. It has been playing a vital role in infrastructure projects in transport, energy, etc. 

The organization has carried out this recruitment drive in view of expanding manpower forces in the wake of expanding infrastructure investments in India.

What are the key dates for IIFCL recruitment 2026

The selection process for IIFCL recruitment 2026 has officially begun. Applications for IIFCL recruitment 2026 will be accepted online till April 10, 2026, beginning March 18, 2026.

Candidates should make sure to complete the registration process and upload all the required documents, as well as to pay the application fee, before the deadline. Late applications will be rejected in all cases. 

How to apply for IIFCL Grade A and B posts

Candidates should register on the official IIFCL site and fill out all the necessary details, along with uploading photos and signatures, and paying all the required fees.

Applicants should check all the information entered before final submission, as incomplete applications may be rejected in the selection process.

What is the selection process for IIFCL recruitment 2026

The selection process for IIFCL recruitment 2026 has 3 stages. In the first stage, the recruitment process will first review all the applications received and shortlist candidates according to the eligibility criteria.

In the next stage, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in a written test. The written test will contain quantitative aptitude, reasoning, current affairs, and other related subjects such as project finance and risk management.

Following the written test, candidates will have to appear in a behavioural interview to assess their communication skills, personality, and decision-making skills of candidates. In the final stage, a personal interview will be conducted for each candidate.

What should candidates keep in mind before applying

Candidates should carefully read the official IIFCL recruitment 2026 notice before applying. Candidates should keep all the documents ready and apply at the earliest, as the vacancy is limited.

The recruitment drive is expected to attract significant interest from aspirants seeking stable and specialised roles in the financial sector.

Also Read: KVS Admission 2026 Notification To Be Out At kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Key Details Here
First published on: Mar 18, 2026 12:27 PM IST
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Tags: IIFCL apply onlineIIFCL Grade A and B postsIIFCL notification 2026IIFCL recruitment 2026

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IIFCL Recruitment 2026, Check Vacancy, Key Dates, And Eligibility Details Here

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IIFCL Recruitment 2026, Check Vacancy, Key Dates, And Eligibility Details Here
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