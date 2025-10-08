Karnataka Extends Socio-Economic and Caste Surveys in Government, Aided Schools Until October 18

Recently, the Karnataka government has come out with a notification declaring a twelve-day break from October 8 to October 18, 2025, for all state-run and aided schools. One of the reasons for it is that the teachers need more time for the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey, which is also known as the “caste survey.” The main goal is to give the educators ample room and resources to finish up the paperwork and any other related to the survey in due time.

The purpose of Extension

In a first scenario, the survey data collection was about to end on the 7th of October, but then, as it was seen that the rate of work was not uniform in the different districts, it was decided to push the deadline, which was done. For instance, Koppal is almost done with the survey at 97% while Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are at 60-63%, therefore, behind schedule.

Survey Participants

A total of about 1.2 lakh teachers and 60,000 officials are taking part in the door-to-door survey. As the teachers also have the role of being enumerators, the school holiday period of twelve days will be beneficial to them as they will have to concentrate only on the survey and not on any other responsibilities.

Exceptions

Teachers engaged in midterm Pre-University College exams will not be included among the holiday beneficiaries to enable the ongoing academic commitments to proceed smoothly without being affected.

Government’s Commitment and Relief

The government is very committed to finishing the survey before Diwali so that the collected data can be a good basis for policy planning. The holiday extension is a boon for the educators as well as the parents, as it clears up the school schedule during the survey.

Importance of the Survey

This massive survey plans to provide very accurate socio-economic data, which in turn, will assist the state of Karnataka in a great measure to plan better welfare and development schemes for the backward classes and marginalized communities.