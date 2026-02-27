KCET 2026 Application Window Closes on February 27, 2026 (Today) Direct Link Here

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the KCET 2026 registration window today, February 27. Candidates who have not yet completed the online application process must do so before the deadline through the official website. No new applications will be accepted once the portal closes.

Is There Any Extension for KCET 2026 Fee Payment

While the registration process ends today, KEA has allowed a short window for fee payment. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can pay the KCET 2026 examination fee until March 3, 2026, without incurring any late charges. However, applications will be considered complete only after successful fee payment.

KEA has already extended the registration deadline once and has advised candidates not to wait until the last moment.

What Is the KCET 2026 Correction Window

Alongside the registration deadline, KEA has activated the KCET 2026 application correction facility. Registered candidates can log in to review and correct errors in their submitted forms. This facility is strictly meant for editing existing applications, and no fresh registrations will be allowed after today.

Candidates are advised to verify their personal, academic, and category details carefully before the correction window closes on March 30.

What is the Special Advisory for SC Category Candidates

KEA has issued a specific reminder for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Applicants must ensure they possess a valid caste certificate issued by the concerned Tahsildar, clearly mentioning the internal reservation category (A, B, or C).

Candidates are required to enter the Revenue Department (RD) number from the certificate while filling out the KCET application. Incorrect or missing details may lead to issues during document verification.

What Are the Important KCET 2026 Dates

Candidates appearing for KCET 2026 should take note of the following key dates

Last date for online registration: February 27, 2026

Last date for fee payment: March 3, 2026

Application correction window: Open until March 30, 2026

KCET 2026 exam dates: April 23 and April 24, 2026

Hall ticket release date: April 10, 2026

How to Apply for KCET 2026 Online

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the KCET 2026 registration link

Complete new user registration using a valid mobile number and email ID

Log in and fill in personal and academic details

Upload required documents, photograph, and signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

When Will the KCET 2026 Exam and Admit Cards Be Released

The KCET 2026 examination will be conducted on April 23 and 24 in two shifts each day. Admit cards will be available for download from April 10, 2026, on the official KEA website.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the KEA portal for updates related to admit cards, exam centres, and counselling schedules.

