TS PGECET 2026 Online Applications Open: Check Exam Schedule, And How to Apply

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has activated the TS PGECET 2026 application form. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses such as ME, MTech, MPharm, and PharmD can now apply online through the official website.

.The Telangana PGECET exam 2026 is set to be conducted from May 28 to May 31, 2026, at designated centres in Hyderabad and Warangal.

The detailed TS PGECET exam schedule 2026 has been released for all 19 subjects, allowing candidates to plan their preparation accordingly.

The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, and exact slot timings will be announced closer to the exam date.

What Is TS PGECET 2026 Conducted For

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is conducted for admission to postgraduate courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and allied streams offered by colleges across Telangana. The entrance test is a key gateway for candidates seeking ME, MTech, and MPharm admissions in the state.

When is the last date to submit TS PGECET 2026 Application

Online applications for TS PGECET 2026 began on February 27, 2026. Interested candidates must complete the registration process through the official portal within the prescribed timeline. Only online applications are accepted, and no offline forms will be considered.

The last date to submit the TS PGECET 2026 application form without a late fee is March 6, 2026. Candidates who miss the deadline can still apply by paying a late fee ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 10,000, depending on the delay period.

How to Apply for TS PGECET 2026 Online

Candidates need to visit the official TS PGECET website to submit their applications. The registration process involves fee payment, form filling, and document upload.

Visit the official TS PGECET portal

Click on the “Online Application” link on the homepage

Pay the registration fee using Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or TG Online

Fill in personal, academic, and contact details

Upload a photograph and a signature in the prescribed format

Review the details carefully and submit the form

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to complete the process early to avoid technical issues near the deadline.

What Is the TS PGECET 2026 Application Fee

The registration fee for TS PGECET 2026 is Rs 1,100 per test for general category candidates. Applicants belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 600 per test. Candidates applying for multiple subjects must pay the fee separately for each paper.

Who Is Eligible for TS PGECET 2026

Applicants must hold a relevant undergraduate degree in engineering, technology, or pharmacy from a recognised institution. Meeting the eligibility criteria and completing the fee payment are mandatory to receive the admit card and appear for the examination.

What Should Candidates Keep in Mind

Candidates should regularly monitor the official website for updates related to admit cards, exam centres, and any changes in the TS PGECET 2026 schedule. As one of Telangana’s major postgraduate entrance exams, timely registration and preparation are crucial for aspirants.

