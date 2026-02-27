LIVE TV
CCSU Exam Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Direct Download Link Here

Chaudhary Charan Singh University has issued the CCSU admit card 2026 for a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate exams.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 27, 2026 13:28:19 IST

CCSU Exam Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Direct Download Link Here

Chaudhary Charan Singh University has issued the CCSU admit card 2026 for a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate examinations scheduled for the ongoing academic session.

Students registered under regular, private, professional, and NEP-based programmes can now access their hall tickets through the university’s official examination portal at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Which Students Can Access the CCSU Admit Card 2026

The admit cards have been released for multiple examination categories, including semester and annual exams across different streams. Candidates appearing for regular papers, back papers, and special examinations can download their hall tickets online.

The university has also made admit cards available for UG students under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, including those appearing in special examinations for the 2021–24 academic session.

Why is the CCSU Admit Card 2026 Mandatory for Exams

According to the university, the CCSU admit card 2026 is compulsory for entry into the examination hall. Students without a valid hall ticket will not be permitted to take the exam. The document contains key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, and paper schedule.

To avoid last-minute difficulties, CCSU advises candidates to download and verify their admit cards well in advance of the examination date.

Does CCSU Release Admit Cards in Multiple Phases

Yes. The university follows a phased release system for admit cards, depending on course structures and examination timelines. Since exam schedules differ across programmes, not all admit cards are issued simultaneously. 

Students are therefore encouraged to keep checking the official website for updates related to their specific course and semester.

How to Download CCSU Admit Card 2026 Online

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their hall ticket:

  • Visit the official CCSU website at ccsuniversity.ac.in
  • Open the Examination or Admit Card section
  • Select the appropriate course, semester, or examination type
  • Enter the required login details, such as roll number or form number
  • Submit the information to view the admit card
  • Download and print the hall ticket for examination purposes

Students appearing for UG NEP special examinations can also access a dedicated admit card link on the portal.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CCSU website for the latest updates on examination dates, admit card releases, and important instructions.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 12:10 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS