UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 Result Out: Check Official Result Link Here

UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission has officially released the results of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026. Aspirants who appeared for the exam can now access and download their results from the commission’s official website.

What Are the Next Steps After UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026

Candidates who have cleared the prelims are now eligible to appear for the Engineering Services Main Examination 2026, which is scheduled for June 21, 2026.

UPSC has advised candidates to begin preparing for the mains exam according to the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern to enhance their chances of success.

When Was the UPSC ESE Preliminary Examination 2026 Conducted

The UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2026 was held on February 8, 2026, across multiple exam centres nationwide.

This examination serves as the first stage for candidates aiming to secure positions in various engineering services under the central government.

When Will UPSC ESE Main Exam Admit Cards Be Released

The commission has announced that e-admit cards for the Engineering Services Main Examination 2026 will be available on the official website approximately one week before the exam date. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by logging in through the UPSC portal.

Will UPSC Release Marks and Cut-Off for ESE Prelims 2026

UPSC has clarified that marks and cut-off scores for the Preliminary Examination 2026 will not be released at this stage. These details will only be made available after the completion of the entire selection process, which includes the Main Examination and the Personality Test, followed by the declaration of the final results.

How to Check and Download UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026

Follow these steps to access the result:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2026 link on the homepage.

A PDF file will open containing the list of qualifying roll numbers.

Search your roll number and download the PDF for future reference

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official UPSC website for updates related to the mains examination schedule, admit card release, and further instructions.

