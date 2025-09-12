LIVE TV
Home > Education > Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala's Major Changes

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 today, September 12, 2025 to government medical colleges and the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) Thiruvananthapuram, and private self-financing medical colleges.. Candidates can now check and register the counselling slot on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in/cee.

As per the Kerala NEET PG round 1 counselling dates, the last date to submit the applications is September 22. (Representative Image: Official Website)
As per the Kerala NEET PG round 1 counselling dates, the last date to submit the applications is September 22. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 12, 2025 14:46:58 IST

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 today, September 12, 2025 to government medical colleges and the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) Thiruvananthapuram, and private self-financing medical colleges.. Candidates can now check and register the counselling slot on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in/cee

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Admit Card: Last Date 

As per the Kerala NEET PG round 1 counselling dates, the last date to submit the applications is September 22. The Kerala NEET PG prospectus 2025 and application form are now available on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Admit Card: Fee

General and service quota candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 and SC, ST candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

How to Register for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 for AIQ 50% seats:

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/cee

  2. In the homepage, under the ‘PG Admission’ section, click on ‘PG Medical 2025 – Online Application’

  3. Click on the ‘Registration’ link on the page

  4. Carefully read and check the boxes to proceed with the application 

  5. Enter your NEET Roll No, Date of Birth, NEET PG Rank in the required fields

  6. Feed the Access code and press ‘Submit’

  7. Pay the non-refundable online application fee

  8. Upload your image and scanned copies of your required certificates

  9. Check your details and submit the form

  10. Download the acknowledgement page for future reference 

DIRECT LINK – Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration

Kerala NEET PG 2025: Major changes

Based on the court orders in recent years, the CEE Kerala has introduced some major changes in the Kerala NEET PG counselling.

  • Applicants should be Indian citizens of Kerala origin.
  • Only Indian citizens are eligible for admission unless otherwise notified.
  • As per the Supreme Court order in 2023, OCI cardholders are not treated at par with Indian citizens and will be allowed to compete for general seats and NRI quota seats. However, they will not be considered for reservation benefits.
  • Candidates who are children of non-Keralite parents but hold an MBBS degree from a Kerala medical college are eligible, without communal, special, or disability reservation benefits.
  • Following a 2024 Kerala High Court judgment, the nativity clause was struck down, making non-Keralite service doctors eligible to apply under the service quota.
Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes
Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes
Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes
Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes

