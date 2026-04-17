KVS 2nd Provisional Merit List 2026 Released for Class 1 Admission at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Selection List, Download PDF and Next Steps

The KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the 2nd provisional merit list 2026 for Class 1 admissions for the academic session 2026-27. Parents and guardians who have applied for admission can now check the merit list on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The second list includes those who have been selected against the vacant seats after the first provisional list was announced earlier this month.

What is KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026 and who is included

The KVS 2nd provisional list 2026 is a list of names of students who have been selected for Class 1 admission for the academic session 2026-27 against the vacant seats after the first round.

Those who did not make it in the first list had a chance to be selected in this round. The list is released in PDF format and is released region-wise and school-wise.

How to check KVS 2nd provisional merit list 2026 online

Parents can follow these steps to download and check the list:

Visit the official KVS website.

Click on the link Class 1 Admission 2026-27.

Select “Second Provisional List” or Lottery Result

Select region, state, and school

Open the PDF and search for the name of the candidate.

Download and print for reference

It is important to confirm the details mentioned in the list.

What to do after selection in KVS 2nd provisional list 2026

Candidates who have been selected in the second list must complete the document verification process within the given time frame.

The documents required are as follows:

Birth certificate

Proof of residence

Passport-size photographs.

Caste and income certificate (as the case may be).

Service certificate for government employees

Distance declaration form under RTE quota Otherwise, your admission may be cancelled.

What if your name is not in KVS 2nd provisional list 2026

Candidates who do not find their names in the second list may not be discouraged, as there’s one more chance. KVS is expected to publish the third and final provisional list on April 21, subject to seat availability. This will probably be the final round of admission in this admission cycle. Hence, it’s important to stay updated.

Why is KVS admission list 2026 important for Class 1 admission

The KVS admission lists are the seat allotment information for Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas all over the country. The admission process is spread over multiple rounds in order to increase seat utilisation and transparency. Admission is given according to reservation norms, eligibility and availability of seats.

Parents/guardians are advised to visit the official website for the next round of admission and document verification.

As the number of seats is limited and there are multiple rounds of admission. It is therefore important to stay updated and take timely action for getting admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas.

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