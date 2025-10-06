Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective

The registration for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will close today. The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and AICTE, encourages school students to develop innovative ideas and practical solutions for real-life problems.

The event aims to nurture creativity, teamwork, and innovation among students of Classes 6 to 12. It aligns with the national vision Viksit Bharat @2047, focusing on building a self-reliant and innovation-driven nation through student-led ideas.

Launch and Scale of the Buildathon

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will officially inaugurate the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on September 23, 2025. The program aims to involve over 1 crore students from more than 1.5 lakh schools across India.

The initiative serves as a platform to promote problem-solving, creativity, and entrepreneurship among young minds. The Buildathon will continue till January 2026, when final results and felicitation events will take place. The competition will be held in hybrid mode, allowing participation both in schools and online.

Theme of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

The Buildathon focuses on four main themes inspired by India’s vision of inclusive development.

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Encouraging domestic innovation and self-reliant solutions. Swadeshi: Reviving India’s traditional crafts and indigenous wisdom. Vocal for Local: Supporting and promoting local industries and products. Samriddhi: Striving for sustainable and inclusive growth across communities.

These themes will guide students to design innovative projects addressing national priorities through practical ideas and local insights.

Key Details of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with AIM (NITI Aayog) and AICTE, organizes the Buildathon. It targets students from Classes 6 to 12, encouraging them to participate through their schools. Over 1.5 lakh schools and more than 1 crore students are expected to join.

The event will take place in multiple phases, from mentoring to national-level evaluation. Focus areas include aspirational districts, tribal belts, and remote regions, ensuring equal participation and opportunity for all schools.

How to Apply for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

Students from Classes 6 to 12 can register through their schools at vbb.mic.gov.in. The registration process is free and open until October 6, 2025.

Schools must form teams of 5–7 students and nominate a teacher mentor. Participants can upload their ideas, prototypes, or working models in the form of photos or videos. Every registered participant will receive a digital certificate from the Ministry of Education. Schools are allowed to submit multiple team entries under the same institution.

Important Dates and Timeline

The Buildathon will unfold in seven key phases.

Phase 1: Launch Event – September 23, 2025

Phase 2: Registration – September 23 to October 6, 2025

Phase 3: Mentoring – October 6 to 12, 2025

Phase 4: National Live Buildathon – October 13, 2025

Phase 5: Entry Submission – October 14 to 31, 2025

Phase 6: Evaluation – November 2025

Phase 7: Results and Felicitation – January 2026

Each phase will assess creativity, feasibility, and execution to shortlist the best projects for national recognition.

Eligibility Criteria for Participation

Students can participate in teams of 5 to 7 members from the same school. Schools can submit multiple entries. Each team must work under a teacher mentor. Entries can include ideas, concepts, prototypes, or functional models.

Objectives

The Buildathon aims to promote a culture of innovation in schools and inspire students to become future problem solvers. Its objectives include encouraging creative thinking, strengthening local innovation, and supporting self-reliant development. The initiative seeks to equip students with entrepreneurial skills and social responsibility. It also aims to empower students from marginalized regions and contribute to India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, establishing the country as a global hub of innovation.

