LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective

Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective

The registration for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 ends today. The nationwide initiative, launched by the Ministry of Education in partnership with AIM (NITI Aayog) and AICTE, aims to inspire over 1 crore students from 1.5 lakh schools to create innovative solutions for real-world challenges.

Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 6, 2025 12:43:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective

The registration for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will close today. The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and AICTE, encourages school students to develop innovative ideas and practical solutions for real-life problems.

The event aims to nurture creativity, teamwork, and innovation among students of Classes 6 to 12. It aligns with the national vision Viksit Bharat @2047, focusing on building a self-reliant and innovation-driven nation through student-led ideas.

Launch and Scale of the Buildathon

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will officially inaugurate the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on September 23, 2025. The program aims to involve over 1 crore students from more than 1.5 lakh schools across India.

The initiative serves as a platform to promote problem-solving, creativity, and entrepreneurship among young minds. The Buildathon will continue till January 2026, when final results and felicitation events will take place. The competition will be held in hybrid mode, allowing participation both in schools and online.

Theme of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

The Buildathon focuses on four main themes inspired by India’s vision of inclusive development.

  1. Atmanirbhar Bharat: Encouraging domestic innovation and self-reliant solutions.

  2. Swadeshi: Reviving India’s traditional crafts and indigenous wisdom.

  3. Vocal for Local: Supporting and promoting local industries and products.

  4. Samriddhi: Striving for sustainable and inclusive growth across communities.
    These themes will guide students to design innovative projects addressing national priorities through practical ideas and local insights.

Key Details of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with AIM (NITI Aayog) and AICTE, organizes the Buildathon. It targets students from Classes 6 to 12, encouraging them to participate through their schools. Over 1.5 lakh schools and more than 1 crore students are expected to join.

The event will take place in multiple phases, from mentoring to national-level evaluation. Focus areas include aspirational districts, tribal belts, and remote regions, ensuring equal participation and opportunity for all schools.

How to Apply for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

Students from Classes 6 to 12 can register through their schools at vbb.mic.gov.in. The registration process is free and open until October 6, 2025.

Schools must form teams of 5–7 students and nominate a teacher mentor. Participants can upload their ideas, prototypes, or working models in the form of photos or videos. Every registered participant will receive a digital certificate from the Ministry of Education. Schools are allowed to submit multiple team entries under the same institution.

Important Dates and Timeline

The Buildathon will unfold in seven key phases.

  • Phase 1: Launch Event – September 23, 2025

  • Phase 2: Registration – September 23 to October 6, 2025

  • Phase 3: Mentoring – October 6 to 12, 2025

  • Phase 4: National Live Buildathon – October 13, 2025

  • Phase 5: Entry Submission – October 14 to 31, 2025

  • Phase 6: Evaluation – November 2025

  • Phase 7: Results and Felicitation – January 2026
    Each phase will assess creativity, feasibility, and execution to shortlist the best projects for national recognition.

Eligibility Criteria for Participation

Students can participate in teams of 5 to 7 members from the same school. Schools can submit multiple entries. Each team must work under a teacher mentor. Entries can include ideas, concepts, prototypes, or functional models.

Objectives 

The Buildathon aims to promote a culture of innovation in schools and inspire students to become future problem solvers. Its objectives include encouraging creative thinking, strengthening local innovation, and supporting self-reliant development. The initiative seeks to equip students with entrepreneurial skills and social responsibility. It also aims to empower students from marginalized regions and contribute to India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, establishing the country as a global hub of innovation.

Must Read: Patna To Get Its First Metro Inaugurated Today, CM Nitish Kumar To Do The Honours

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 12:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Last Day To RegisterRegistrationViksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

RELATED News

From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
Greta Minerals Doubles Exploration Landholding in Western Australia, Targets Lithium Supply
Highland Group Launches Aqua Fair Premium Shrimp in Partnership with Lulu Group, Boosting India-Middle East Seafood Trade
Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

LATEST NEWS

Nobel Prize 2025: Who Are Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi, Winners Of Nobel Prize In Medicine
7 Tiny Habits That Instantly Make You Look More Confident
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
French Political Crisis: PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns After His Cabinet Appointment, What’s Going On?
Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
IPL 2026 Auction: 4 CSK Stars Who Could Be Released, Including Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra
Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective
Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective
Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective
Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective

QUICK LINKS