Home > Education > LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Check Release Date, Exam Details & How to Download Hall Ticket

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Check Release Date, Exam Details & How to Download Hall Ticket

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Life Insurance Corporation has not yet released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Assistant Administrative Officers posts can download the hall ticket for the 2025 exam a few days prior to the preliminary examination from the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

AAO preliminary exam will be held on October 3, 2025.
AAO preliminary exam will be held on October 3, 2025.

Published: September 10, 2025 10:42:00 IST
Published: September 10, 2025 10:42:00 IST

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Life Insurance Corporation has not yet released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Assistant Administrative Officers posts can download the hall ticket for the 2025 exam a few days prior to the preliminary examination from the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The LIC AAO admit card is a mandatory document to carry before appearing for the exam. It contains important information, including the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, time, venue details, and important instructions.

LIC AAO 2025: Exam Date

As per the official notification, the AAO preliminary examination will be held on October 3, 2025. The admit card will be released 7 days before the examination, which means the hall ticket is expected to be out on September 25 or 26.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: How to download 

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in

2. Click on the recruitment page link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a Hard copy for future use.

LIC AAO 2025: Exam Pattern for Prelims 

Section Total Questions 
 Maximum Marks Sectional Timing
 Reasoning ability 35 35 20
Quantitative aptitude 35 35 20
English language 30 30 20
Total 100 100 60
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Check Release Date, Exam Details & How to Download Hall Ticket

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Check Release Date, Exam Details & How to Download Hall Ticket

