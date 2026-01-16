MAHA TET Result 2025-26 OUT: Check Out Link, How To Download Final Answer Key PDF And Important Details

MAHA TET 2025-26 Result: The MAHA TET Result 2026 has been officially declared for candidates who appeared in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025. The results are now available on the official website mahatet.in. Candidates can log in using their credentials to check their qualifying status and download the MAHA TET scorecard PDF.

The MAHA TET exam is conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) to assess the eligibility of aspirants for teaching posts in primary and upper primary schools across the state.

MAHA TET 2025 Exam Overview

The MAHA TET 2025 examination for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was held on November 23, 2025, at multiple centres across Maharashtra. A large number of candidates appeared for the exam, aiming to qualify for teaching positions in government and aided schools. Only candidates securing the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by MSCE have been declared TET qualified.

MAHA TET Result 2026: Key Dates

Exam Name: Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025

Exam Date: November 23, 2025

Result Declaration: January 16, 2026

Objection Window Opens: January 16, 2026

Last Date for Objections: January 21, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)

Result Mode: Online

Official Website: mahatet.in

How To Download MAHA TET Result 2026 / Scorecard

Candidates can download their scorecard by following these steps:

Visit the official website mahatet.in

Click on the MAHA TET Result 2026 link on the homepage

Log in using your Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth

The MAHA TET scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the Scorecard PDF

Take a printout for future reference

Details Available on MAHA TET Scorecard

The MAHA TET scorecard includes the following details:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number / Registration Number

Paper Appeared (Paper 1 or Paper 2)

Marks Secured

Qualifying Status

Category

Exam Year

Candidates are advised to verify all information carefully. Any discrepancies should be reported through the objection window within the given timeline.

MAHA TET Answer Key Objection Window

Along with the result, MSCE has activated the online objection facility for the answer key. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer can submit objections online between January 16 and January 21, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM). Supporting documents may be required while raising objections. After reviewing the challenges, MSCE may release a final answer key, if necessary.

READ MORE: Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Out Today: Direct Link To Download RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF