Home > Education > Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Out Today: Direct Link To Download RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Out Today: Direct Link To Download RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 declared for 53,749 posts. Download RSSB 4th Grade merit list PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26. (Photo: Canva)
Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 16, 2026 19:56:52 IST

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Out Today: Direct Link To Download RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 has been declared today, January 16, 2026, by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). Candidates who appeared for the RSSB Fourth Grade (Class IV) recruitment exam can now download the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result PDF from the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result has been released for a total of 53,749 Grade IV vacancies across Rajasthan. The recruitment exam was conducted between September 19 and September 21, 2025, witnessing participation from over 21 lakh candidates.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26: Vacancy Details

Under this massive recruitment drive, RSSB aims to fill 53,749 Class IV posts, including:

  • 48,199 posts in the Non-TSP area

  • 5,550 posts in the TSP area

According to official data, 24.76 lakh applications were received, while approximately 21.17 lakh candidates appeared for the written examination.

RSSB 4th Grade Result 2025 Link

Candidates can check and download the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 PDF through the result link available on the official website. The merit list PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Official Website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 PDF

Follow these simple steps to download the RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF:

  1. Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  2. Click on the ‘Candidate Corner’ on the homepage

  3. Select the ‘Results’ tab

  4. Look for the link titled ‘Result and Merit List of Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2024-25’

  5. Click on the link to open the result PDF

  6. Use Ctrl + F and enter your roll number

  7. If your roll number appears, you have qualified for the next stage

What After Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26?

Candidates shortlisted in the Rajasthan Grade 4 merit list will be called for the next stage of the selection process Document Verification (DV).

Shortlisted candidates must carry the following documents in original along with photocopies:

  • Class 10 mark sheet

  • Rajasthan Domicile Certificate

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

  • Printed application form

  • Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID)

Details Mentioned on Rajasthan Grade 4 Scorecard 2025-26

After downloading the result PDF, candidates should carefully verify the following details:

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Roll Number / Registration Number

  • Date of Birth

  • Category

  • Marks Obtained

  • Total Marks

  • Qualifying Status

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the RSSB official website for updates related to document verification dates, cut-off marks, and further recruitment notifications.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 7:56 PM IST
Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Out Today: Direct Link To Download RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Out Today: Direct Link To Download RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF

