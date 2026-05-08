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Home > Education News > Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps

Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) has declared the Manipur HSLC Class 10 Result 2026.

Manipur HSLC Result 2026
Manipur HSLC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 17:19 IST

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Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM), has announced the Manipur HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 8. Candidates who appeared for the HSLC exam could check and download the details of their marksheets from the official result portal. The result has been published on manresults.nic.in; candidates have to log in through their roll number and registration number. The Board conducted the Manipur HSLC Class 10 exams this year, with more than 35,000 candidates appearing for the exam. 

How to check Manipur HSLC Result 2026 online

To check / download the Manipur Board Class 10 scorecard, just follow the below simple steps on the official website. To download the marksheet: Visit the official website at Manipur Results Portal. Click on Manipur HSLC Result 2026. Enter roll number and registration number. Submit the details to view the result. Download the provisional marksheet and save it for future use. Carefully go through all the details mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it. 

What details are mentioned on Manipur HSLC marksheet 2026

The Manipur HSLC Result 2026 marksheet will contain a number of details related to the candidate’s personal and academic profiles. The marksheet is likely to contain the following information: Candidate’s name Roll number Registration number Date of birth Marks gained in each subject Total marks obtained Examination name and board details Qualifying status In case the candidate faces any discrepancy in the marksheet, they have to immediately reach out to school officials. 

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What is the division system in Manipur HSLC Result 2026

The Board Of Secondary Education, Manipur, is having division based system in class 10 result declaration. As per the grading system, the students who score 300 marks and above will be considered to be in the first division.

The students who have scored 225 to 299 marks will be considered to be in the second division. The students who have scored 165 to 224 marks will be considered to be in the third division.

Moreover, the students who score 80 percent or above in any subject will be awarded a letter grade. The board is having a division-based system to evaluate student performance in the final exam. 

How many students appeared for Manipur HSLC Exam 2026

Over 35,000 students had appeared in the Manipur HSLC Class 10 Examination this year. On April 20, 2026, the board had announced the result for the Manipur Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Class 12.

Students of the whole state had been awaiting the HSLC result announcement as the board had finished the entire result process. 

What was last year’s Manipur HSLC pass percentage

On May 12, 2025, at 3.30 pm, the Manipur HSLC Result 2025 was announced. The overall pass percentage recorded in this year’s exam was 91.37 percent. For this year’s result, the board is expected to provide the pass percentage and topper statistics separately. The online marksheet is provisional in nature. The original marksheet and certificate will be provided by the respective schools after the completion of the result process. 

Also Read: VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard

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Tags: BSEM HSLC Result 2026Manipur Board Result 2026Manipur Class 10 ResultManipur HSLCManipur HSLC Result 2026

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Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps

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Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps
Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps
Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps
Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps

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