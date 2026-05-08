VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport Business Leaders auto Abu Dhabi news china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport Business Leaders auto Abu Dhabi news china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport Business Leaders auto Abu Dhabi news china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport Business Leaders auto Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport Business Leaders auto Abu Dhabi news china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport Business Leaders auto Abu Dhabi news china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport Business Leaders auto Abu Dhabi news china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport Business Leaders auto Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard

VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is set to announce the VITEEE Result 2026 today.

VITEEE Result 2026
VITEEE Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 16:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard

The result of VITEEE 2026 is going to be declared today, May 8, at 7 pm by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The VITEEE result 2026 will be available online through the VIT official website for all the candidates who appeared for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination. The VITEEE 2026 examination was conducted for admission to the undergraduate engineering programmes offered at all VIT campuses across the country between April 28 and May 3. Candidates can verify their result online by visiting the VITEEE official website if the result link is active. 

How to check VITEEE Result 2026 online

The scorecard of VITEEE 2026 can be downloaded by students at the official portal by providing login details.

To know the result, please follow the steps:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Go to the official website viteee.vit.ac.in
  • Click on VITEEE Result 2026 link available on the homepage
  • Fill the application number, password, and captcha code
  • Submit the data to view the result
  • Download and keep a copy for future reference

Candidates should keep their login details handy so as to avoid any delay at peak traffic hours following the VITEEE result declaration. 

What details will be mentioned in the VITEEE scorecard 2026

The VITEEE 2026 scorecard will disclose admission-related information like the following:

  • Name of Candidate
  • Application number
  • Rank secured in VITEEE 2026
  • Qualifying status
  • Counselling eligibility related information

All the information checked should be verified by the candidates after downloading the scorecard.

In case of any technical glitch while uploading marksheet, candidates can get in touch with institute by calling institute helpline number or email support from VIT.

When will VITEEE counselling 2026 begin

Immediately after the results are declared, VIT will start the counselling registration process for all eligible students. The institute is yet to disclose the entire counselling time table in the coming days after the results are announced.

Counselling will be conducted online, and students will be called for counselling based on the ranks obtained in the qualifying entrance examination.

Students will be given the opportunity to choose the campus, programme of engineering and fee category they prefer based on seat availability during the counselling. 

Which campuses can students apply for through VITEEE 2026?

Students who secure a rank within the top one lakh in VITEEE 2026 will be eligible for the counselling of all four VIT campuses, from below:

  • VIT Vellore
  • VIT Chennai
  • VIT-AP
  • VIT Bhopal

Students who secure a rank beyond the top one lakh will be eligible for counselling only in VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal.

The institute has specifically mentioned that the admission offered in the counselling will be provisional until the eligibility verification and document verification process is successfully completed. 

What should candidates do after VITEEE Result 2026

As soon as they download the scorecard, students should frequently check the official website for updates like the dates for counselling registration, choice-filling timetable, etc. Students should also keep all admission documents handy with them, like the Class 10 & 12 certificates, identity proof and category certificates wherever applicable. The VITEEE examination is held every year for admission into engineering programmes in VIT campuses. It is one of the top private engineering entrance examinations in the country. 

Also Read: HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Date, Official Website, Direct Link and Latest Updates

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: VITEEEVITEEE counsellingVITEEE Result 2026VITEEE scorecardVITEEE scorecard 2026

RELATED News

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2026 Out at tbresults.tripura.gov.in: Check Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Results Direct Link and How to Download Marksheet

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Declared at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Official Websites, Direct Link and How to Download Scorecard

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Anytime at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Official Websites, Direct Link and How to Download Scorecard

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Direct Link, Official Websites and Steps to Download Marksheet

LATEST NEWS

Sporting Delhi vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SCD vs OFC Live Match?

Shakti Kapoor Is Dead? Actor Breaks Silence On Rumours, Threatens Legal Action

Gold Rises On US–Iran Peace Optimism, Eases Inflation Fears, Heads For Strong Weekly Gain

Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour vs Greens vs Liberal Democrats | Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour vs Greens vs Liberal Democrats | Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Havering Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Reform vs Labour- Which Party Won How Many Seats, Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Did China Help Pakistan In War Against India? Beijing’s Big Admission On Op Sindoor Anniversary

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 51 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Swindon Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Reform UK and Greens Challenge Labour’s 25-Seat Majority Across All 57 Seats

UK’s Kier Starmer Pulls Off A Mamata Banerjee, Refuses To Resign | What Happens Now?

VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard
VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard
VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard
VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard

QUICK LINKS