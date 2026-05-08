VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard

The result of VITEEE 2026 is going to be declared today, May 8, at 7 pm by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The VITEEE result 2026 will be available online through the VIT official website for all the candidates who appeared for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination. The VITEEE 2026 examination was conducted for admission to the undergraduate engineering programmes offered at all VIT campuses across the country between April 28 and May 3. Candidates can verify their result online by visiting the VITEEE official website if the result link is active.

How to check VITEEE Result 2026 online

The scorecard of VITEEE 2026 can be downloaded by students at the official portal by providing login details.

To know the result, please follow the steps:

Go to the official website viteee.vit.ac.in

Click on VITEEE Result 2026 link available on the homepage

Fill the application number, password, and captcha code

Submit the data to view the result

Download and keep a copy for future reference

Candidates should keep their login details handy so as to avoid any delay at peak traffic hours following the VITEEE result declaration.

What details will be mentioned in the VITEEE scorecard 2026

The VITEEE 2026 scorecard will disclose admission-related information like the following:

Name of Candidate

Application number

Rank secured in VITEEE 2026

Qualifying status

Counselling eligibility related information

All the information checked should be verified by the candidates after downloading the scorecard.

In case of any technical glitch while uploading marksheet, candidates can get in touch with institute by calling institute helpline number or email support from VIT.

When will VITEEE counselling 2026 begin

Immediately after the results are declared, VIT will start the counselling registration process for all eligible students. The institute is yet to disclose the entire counselling time table in the coming days after the results are announced.

Counselling will be conducted online, and students will be called for counselling based on the ranks obtained in the qualifying entrance examination.

Students will be given the opportunity to choose the campus, programme of engineering and fee category they prefer based on seat availability during the counselling.

Which campuses can students apply for through VITEEE 2026?

Students who secure a rank within the top one lakh in VITEEE 2026 will be eligible for the counselling of all four VIT campuses, from below:

VIT Vellore

VIT Chennai

VIT-AP

VIT Bhopal

Students who secure a rank beyond the top one lakh will be eligible for counselling only in VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal.

The institute has specifically mentioned that the admission offered in the counselling will be provisional until the eligibility verification and document verification process is successfully completed.

What should candidates do after VITEEE Result 2026

As soon as they download the scorecard, students should frequently check the official website for updates like the dates for counselling registration, choice-filling timetable, etc. Students should also keep all admission documents handy with them, like the Class 10 & 12 certificates, identity proof and category certificates wherever applicable. The VITEEE examination is held every year for admission into engineering programmes in VIT campuses. It is one of the top private engineering entrance examinations in the country.

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