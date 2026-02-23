MCL Recruitment 2026: 667 Technical and Non-Technical Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has released an official recruitment notification for 667 vacancies across technical and non-technical categories.

The public sector undertaking, which operates under Coal India Limited, has invited online applications from eligible candidates for various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill positions at its coal mining operations in Odisha.

The online application process will begin on March 16, 2026, and will remain open until April 6, 2026. Selection will be done through a Computer-Based Test (CBT), and no interview will be conducted.

What posts are available under MCL Recruitment 2026

A total of 667 vacancies have been announced. These include 448 posts of Mining Sirdar, 192 posts of Junior Overman, 24 Surveyor posts, one Translator post, and two Technician (Pathology) posts. The recruitment covers both technical and allied roles required for mining operations.

What is the eligibility criteria for MCL recruitment posts

For the Mining Sirdar post, candidates must have passed Class 12 and possess a valid Mining Sirdar Certificate issued by the Directorate General of Mines Safety, along with mandatory safety certificates.MCL

Applicants for Junior Overman posts should hold a Diploma or Degree in Mining Engineering and a valid Overman Competency Certificate.

For Surveyor posts, candidates must have relevant qualifications in Mining or Mine Surveying and a valid Survey Certificate issued by the competent authority.

The minimum age for all posts is 18 years, while the upper age limit is 30 years as of April 6, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the application fee and selection process

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. However, SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, women candidates, and employees of Coal India are exempt from paying the fee.

The selection process will consist solely of a Computer Based Test. The CBT is expected to include objective-type questions related to technical subjects, general awareness, and reasoning ability. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the test.

How can candidates download the MCL Recruitment notification

Candidates can visit the official MCL website and navigate to the recruitment or careers section to access the notification. The detailed PDF contains information on eligibility, vacancy distribution, exam pattern, and application guidelines.

Applicants are advised to read the notification carefully, keep all required documents ready, and complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

