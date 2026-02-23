KCET 2026 Registration to Close on February 27: Eligibility, Documents, How to Apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced that the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 will close on February 27, marking the final extension of the application deadline.

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate professional courses such as engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and architecture in Karnataka must complete the application process online before 11:59 PM on the closing date.

Officials have clarified that applications will be considered valid only after successful fee payment within the prescribed timeline. Applicants are advised not to wait until the last day, as heavy traffic on the portal may cause technical delays.

What is the last date to apply for KCET 2026

As per the revised schedule, candidates can submit the KCET 2026 application form until February 27, 2026, by 11:59 PM. The application fee payment window will remain open till March 3, 2026, up to 5:30 PM. KEA has stated that this is the final extension and no further deadline revision will be made.

Why was the KCET 2026 registration deadline extended

KEA extended the deadline after receiving multiple requests from students who were unable to complete the registration and payment process within the earlier timeline. With more than three lakh applications already received, the authority said the extension was granted to help remaining candidates finish the process smoothly.

What documents are required for the KCET 2026 application

Applicants should keep scanned copies of a recent passport-size photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and parents’ signatures ready.

They will also need a Class 10 mark card for date of birth proof, an Aadhaar card or valid ID, and a caste or income certificate, if applicable. All files must be uploaded in the format and size specified on the portal.

What are the key exam dates for KCET 2026

The KCET 2026 entrance examination is scheduled to be held on April 23 and 24, while the Kannada language test will take place on April 22. Admit cards are expected to be released in the first week of April, and results are likely to be announced by May 30.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to admit cards, exam instructions, and counselling schedules, and to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

How can candidates apply online for KCET 2026

Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. After clicking on the KCET 2026 registration link, applicants must complete new user registration using a valid mobile number and email ID.

Candidates also need to fill in personal and academic details, upload required documents, and pay the application fee online. After submission, candidates should download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Also Read: NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply