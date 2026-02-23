LIVE TV
NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026 is expected to begin on the official website.

February 23, 2026 14:05:55 IST

Registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026 is expected to begin shortly on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The postgraduate dental entrance examination will be conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and is scheduled to be held on May 2, 2026, in computer-based test mode.

Aspirants planning to pursue MDS courses across India are advised to stay alert for the release of the official information bulletin, which will contain complete details related to registration dates, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other instructions.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is eligible to apply for NEET MDS 2026

To be eligible, candidates must possess a recognised Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from an approved institution in India.

Applicants should also have permanent or provisional registration with the Dental Council of India or a State Dental Council. In addition, completion of the compulsory rotatory internship by the date prescribed in the information bulletin is mandatory.

How can candidates apply for NEET MDS 2026

  • Once the registration window opens, candidates can apply by visiting natboard.edu.in.
  • Applicants will need to create an online account using basic personal details.
  • Fill in the application form, upload required documents such as a photograph and signature.
  • Pay the application fee through online payment modes. 
  • Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details before final submission and keep a copy of the confirmation page.

What is the exam pattern for NEET MDS 2026

NEET MDS 2026 will be conducted in computer-based mode and is expected to include 240 multiple-choice questions based on the BDS syllabus.

 The duration of the examination will be three hours, divided into two time-bound sections. Each correct answer will carry four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. Unanswered questions will not be awarded any marks.

What documents are required during the application process

Applicants will need valid photo identity proof, a recent passport-size photograph, a scanned signature, a BDS degree certificate, a dental registration certificate, an internship completion certificate, and category or PwD certificates, if applicable.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates, as the release of the notification will mark the beginning of the NEET MDS 2026 admission cycle. 

When will NEET MDS 2026 registration begin

While the exact registration date has not yet been announced, officials have indicated that the NEET MDS 2026 application process will start soon.

Once activated, candidates will be able to submit their forms online through the NBEMS website within the specified deadline. The exam will be conducted in a single session on May 2.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 1:30 PM IST
NEET MDS 2026, NEET MDS 2026 Application, NEET MDS 2026 registration, NEET MDS Exam

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

