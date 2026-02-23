Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 examinations for 2026 are set to begin on February 23, with more than two lakh students appearing across the state and beyond.

The exams, conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm at 1,261 examination centres.

This year, a total of 1,10,544 regular students and 1,722 private candidates are registered for the Class 10 board exams. The first papers scheduled are Hindustani Music (Melodic) and Typing (English or Hindi).

What are the exam timings and centre details

All Class 10 board exams will take place in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted examination centres at least 60 minutes before the start of the paper to complete verification and seating formalities. Entry after the reporting time may not be permitted.

What documents must students carry on exam day

Students must bring a printed copy of their admit card, duly signed by the school principal, to the examination centre. Along with the admit card, a valid original photo identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card or school ID, is mandatory for entry.

What items are allowed and prohibited in the exam hall

Only essential stationery items such as blue or black ballpoint pens, pencils, erasers, and a transparent geometry box are permitted inside the exam hall. Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earphones, and Bluetooth-enabled devices, are strictly banned. Notes, books, loose sheets, and food items are also not allowed.

What rules must candidates follow during the exam

Students must write their roll number and answer booklet code correctly on every page of the answer sheet, as instructed by invigilators. Borrowing or exchanging stationery is not allowed.

Candidates are required to remain seated until the official end of the examination, and leaving early will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Any use of unfair means or violation of exam rules may lead to cancellation of the result and disqualification.

When will the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 result be announced

The UK Board Class 10 result 2026 is expected to be declared in April. Students are advised to regularly check the official board website for updates related to results, mark sheets, and further academic processes.

With exams beginning from February 23, students are encouraged to stay calm, follow instructions carefully, and manage their time effectively during the examination period.

