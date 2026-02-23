LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 examinations for 2026 are set to begin on February 23, with more than two lakh students who are set to appear for the exam.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 23, 2026 13:24:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 examinations for 2026 are set to begin on February 23, with more than two lakh students appearing across the state and beyond.

The exams, conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm at 1,261 examination centres.

This year, a total of 1,10,544 regular students and 1,722 private candidates are registered for the Class 10 board exams. The first papers scheduled are Hindustani Music (Melodic) and Typing (English or Hindi).

You Might Be Interested In

What are the exam timings and centre details

All Class 10 board exams will take place in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted examination centres at least 60 minutes before the start of the paper to complete verification and seating formalities. Entry after the reporting time may not be permitted.

What documents must students carry on exam day

Students must bring a printed copy of their admit card, duly signed by the school principal, to the examination centre. Along with the admit card, a valid original photo identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card or school ID, is mandatory for entry.

What items are allowed and prohibited in the exam hall

Only essential stationery items such as blue or black ballpoint pens, pencils, erasers, and a transparent geometry box are permitted inside the exam hall. Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earphones, and Bluetooth-enabled devices, are strictly banned. Notes, books, loose sheets, and food items are also not allowed.

What rules must candidates follow during the exam

Students must write their roll number and answer booklet code correctly on every page of the answer sheet, as instructed by invigilators. Borrowing or exchanging stationery is not allowed.

Candidates are required to remain seated until the official end of the examination, and leaving early will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Any use of unfair means or violation of exam rules may lead to cancellation of the result and disqualification.

When will the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 result be announced

The UK Board Class 10 result 2026 is expected to be declared in April. Students are advised to regularly check the official board website for updates related to results, mark sheets, and further academic processes.

With exams beginning from February 23, students are encouraged to stay calm, follow instructions carefully, and manage their time effectively during the examination period.

Also Read: GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 12:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: UK Board Class 10 examsUttarakhand Board Class 10 exams 2026Uttarakhand board exams

RELATED News

GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leaked Online

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Third Batch of Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

OSPCB Admit Card 2026 Out for Group B and C Posts, Hall Ticket Link Active

LATEST NEWS

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know

QUICK LINKS