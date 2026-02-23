LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Education > GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has released the provisional answer key, response sheets, and master question papers for GATE 2026.

Gate 2026
Gate 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 23, 2026 12:57:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has released the provisional answer key, response sheets, and master question papers for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the national-level examination can now access these documents through the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, by logging into the GOAPS portal.

According to the official notification, the candidate response URL, master question paper, and answer key have been uploaded on the GOAPS platform, allowing aspirants to review their performance ahead of the result announcement.

You Might Be Interested In

What has been released for GATE 2026 candidates

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has published the provisional answer key along with individual response sheets and master question papers for all subjects.

These documents help candidates cross-check their marked responses against the officially provided answers and calculate an estimated score before the final results.

How to download the GATE 2026 answer key and response sheet

Candidates can follow these steps to access the documents:

  • Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • Click on the GATE 2026 answer key and response sheet link on the homepage
  • Log in using the enrolment ID and password
  • Submit the details to view the response sheet and answer key
  • Download and save the documents for future reference
  • It is advisable to keep a printed copy for use during the objection process, if required.

What is the objection process for the GATE 2026 answer key

Candidates who identify errors or discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official portal. Each challenge requires the payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question. The objections will be reviewed by subject experts, and valid challenges will lead to revisions in the final answer key.

When was the GATE 2026 exam conducted

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 was conducted in computer-based test mode on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. The examination covered 30 subjects and included Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions, and numerical-answer-type questions.

When will the GATE 2026 results be announced

The final GATE 2026 results will be prepared based on the revised answer key after addressing all objections. As per the official schedule, the result is set to be declared on March 19, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and further announcements related to scorecards and counselling processes.

The release of the answer key marks a crucial step in the GATE 2026 examination cycle, giving candidates clarity on their performance and an opportunity to seek corrections before the results are finalised.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leaked Online

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 11:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GATE 2026GATE 2026 answer keyGATE 2026 resultsGATE response sheet

RELATED News

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know

GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leaked Online

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Third Batch of Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

OSPCB Admit Card 2026 Out for Group B and C Posts, Hall Ticket Link Active

LATEST NEWS

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here
GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here
GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here
GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

QUICK LINKS