GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has released the provisional answer key, response sheets, and master question papers for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the national-level examination can now access these documents through the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, by logging into the GOAPS portal.

According to the official notification, the candidate response URL, master question paper, and answer key have been uploaded on the GOAPS platform, allowing aspirants to review their performance ahead of the result announcement.

What has been released for GATE 2026 candidates

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has published the provisional answer key along with individual response sheets and master question papers for all subjects.

These documents help candidates cross-check their marked responses against the officially provided answers and calculate an estimated score before the final results.

How to download the GATE 2026 answer key and response sheet

Candidates can follow these steps to access the documents:

Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Click on the GATE 2026 answer key and response sheet link on the homepage

Log in using the enrolment ID and password

Submit the details to view the response sheet and answer key

Download and save the documents for future reference

It is advisable to keep a printed copy for use during the objection process, if required.

What is the objection process for the GATE 2026 answer key

Candidates who identify errors or discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official portal. Each challenge requires the payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question. The objections will be reviewed by subject experts, and valid challenges will lead to revisions in the final answer key.

When was the GATE 2026 exam conducted

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 was conducted in computer-based test mode on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. The examination covered 30 subjects and included Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions, and numerical-answer-type questions.

When will the GATE 2026 results be announced

The final GATE 2026 results will be prepared based on the revised answer key after addressing all objections. As per the official schedule, the result is set to be declared on March 19, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and further announcements related to scorecards and counselling processes.

The release of the answer key marks a crucial step in the GATE 2026 examination cycle, giving candidates clarity on their performance and an opportunity to seek corrections before the results are finalised.

