MPMSU BSc Nursing 2nd Year Result 2026 Out: Direct Link And Steps To Download

The Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur, has declared the MPMSU Result 2026 for the BSc Nursing Second Year Examination conducted in August 2025.

Along with BSc Nursing, results for several other undergraduate and postgraduate medical and allied health courses have also been released on the university’s official portal.

Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their scorecards online using their enrollment credentials.

Which MPMSU courses results have been announced

Apart from the BSc Nursing 2nd Year Result 2026, the university has published results for multiple programmes, including BNYS (1st, 2nd, and 3rd year), BAMS 2nd year (Sessional and External), BPT 3rd year, MPT, DBT, and DMLT examinations. Re-verification results for BOT 4th year and BDS final year (Sessional and External) have also been made available.

The staggered release of results ensures smoother access for students across courses, reducing congestion on the portal.

How to check the MPMSU Result 2026 online

Students can access their MPMSU BSc Nursing Result 2026 by following a simple online process. They must visit the official MPMSU result portal and log in using their Enrollment Number and Date of Birth in the prescribed format.

After selecting the Online Result or View Result option, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and print a copy for future academic reference.

What details are mentioned on the MPMSU scorecard

The MPMSU result scorecard includes essential details such as the student’s name, enrollment number, course, year or semester, subject-wise marks, total marks, result status, and examination session.

Candidates should verify all information carefully and report discrepancies, if any, to their respective colleges or the university authorities.

How to apply for MPMSU re-verification of marks

MPMSU has also opened the online re-verification window for students who are not satisfied with their marks. Eligible candidates can apply through the re-verification portal by logging in with their enrollment details, selecting the Online Reverification Application Entry option, confirming course and college information, and completing the online payment process.

What should students do after checking the MPMSU Result 2026

Students are advised to keep checking the official MPMSU website for further updates related to re-verification timelines, supplementary examinations, and academic notices. The original mark sheets will be issued by affiliated colleges as per the university’s schedule.

Also Read: NPCIL Admit Card 2026 Released At Official Website, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here