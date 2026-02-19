LIVE TV
Home > Education > NPCIL Admit Card 2026 Released At Official Website, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

NPCIL Admit Card 2026 Released At Official Website, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has released the NPCIL Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Kaiga Site Recruitment Examination.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 19, 2026 16:45:16 IST

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has released the NPCIL Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Kaiga Site Recruitment Examination.

Applicants who registered under Advertisement No. NPCIL/KAIGA SITE/HRM/01/2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official careers portal, npcilcareers.co.in.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment will be conducted in phases starting March 7, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill multiple technical and administrative positions at the Kaiga Generating Station in Karnataka.

What details are mentioned on the NPCIL admit card 2026

The admit card contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, post applied for, examination date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Instructions related to the Computer-Based Test are also mentioned.

Candidates must verify all details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact NPCIL through the official website before the examination date.

Which posts are covered under NPCIL recruitment 2026

The Kaiga Site recruitment drive includes several posts across technical and support categories. These include Stipendiary Trainee, Scientific Assistant-B, Technician Assistant Grade-1, Nurse-A, and other technical and administrative roles. The examination will be held in multiple shifts at centres across Karnataka.

Some Stage-1 examinations have already been conducted earlier this month, while the remaining tests will commence from March 7, 2026.

How to download NPCIL Kaiga Site admit card 2026

Candidates can download the NPCIL 2026 hall ticket by visiting the official NPCIL careers website.

On the homepage, they need to click on the link titled Kaiga Site Recruitment 2026 Admit Card.

After entering their Application Number along with Date of Birth or Password, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Applicants are advised to download the hall ticket and take clear printouts. It is recommended to keep more than one copy for future reference, including further stages of the recruitment process.

Important exam day instructions for NPCIL candidates

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the NPCIL admit card 2026 along with a valid original photo ID such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or driving licence. Entry to the examination centre will not be allowed without these documents.

Electronic devices, calculators, and study materials are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket to avoid last-minute issues.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 4:45 PM IST
