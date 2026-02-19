TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for second-year students appearing in the Intermediate Public Examinations. The admit cards are now available on the official portal, tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

According to the board, the TS Inter 2nd Year theory exams will begin on February 26 and continue till March 18, 2026. Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.

What details are mentioned on the TS Inter admit card 2026

The TS Inter hall ticket carries essential information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subjects, examination dates, timings, exam centre address, and important instructions.

Students must carefully verify all details and immediately report discrepancies to school authorities or the board for correction before the examination begins.

What are the passing criteria for TS Inter 2nd Year exams

As per the board’s guidelines, students must score at least 35 percent in each subject and 350 marks out of 1000 in aggregate to pass the TS Inter second-year examinations.

For students with disabilities, including those who are deaf, dumb, or blind, the minimum qualifying marks have been relaxed to 25 percent.

How to download the TS Inter 2nd Year hall ticket 2026

Students can access their TGBIE Telangana Inter admit card 2026 online by following a few simple steps.

Visit the official website and click on the link for Inter 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2026 on the homepage.

Candidates will need to enter their previous year’s hall ticket number and date of birth to log in.

Once submitted, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download and print multiple copies for exam-day use.

In case of difficulty accessing the website, hall tickets may also be available through the respective schools.

When will the TS Inter 2nd Year results be declared

Based on previous years’ timelines, the TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026 is expected to be announced in April 2026. Last year, the board declared results on April 22, with an overall pass percentage of 71.27 percent. Supplementary examinations are likely to be held in May for students who do not clear one or more subjects.

In a student-friendly move, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has introduced a WhatsApp-based hall ticket preview system this year.

Registered students and parents receive a preview link on their mobile numbers, allowing early verification of key exam details. Students are advised to stay updated through the official website and prepare well ahead of the examination schedule.

