LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > Education > TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for second-year students appearing in the Intermediate Public Examinations.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 19, 2026 16:08:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for second-year students appearing in the Intermediate Public Examinations. The admit cards are now available on the official portal, tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

According to the board, the TS Inter 2nd Year theory exams will begin on February 26 and continue till March 18, 2026. Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.

What details are mentioned on the TS Inter admit card 2026

The TS Inter hall ticket carries essential information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subjects, examination dates, timings, exam centre address, and important instructions.

You Might Be Interested In

Students must carefully verify all details and immediately report discrepancies to school authorities or the board for correction before the examination begins.

What are the passing criteria for TS Inter 2nd Year exams

As per the board’s guidelines, students must score at least 35 percent in each subject and 350 marks out of 1000 in aggregate to pass the TS Inter second-year examinations.

For students with disabilities, including those who are deaf, dumb, or blind, the minimum qualifying marks have been relaxed to 25 percent.

How to download the TS Inter 2nd Year hall ticket 2026

Students can access their TGBIE Telangana Inter admit card 2026 online by following a few simple steps.

  • Visit the official website and click on the link for Inter 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2026 on the homepage.
  • Candidates will need to enter their previous year’s hall ticket number and date of birth to log in.
  • Once submitted, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.
  • Students are advised to download and print multiple copies for exam-day use.

In case of difficulty accessing the website, hall tickets may also be available through the respective schools.

When will the TS Inter 2nd Year results be declared

Based on previous years’ timelines, the TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026 is expected to be announced in April 2026. Last year, the board declared results on April 22, with an overall pass percentage of 71.27 percent. Supplementary examinations are likely to be held in May for students who do not clear one or more subjects.

In a student-friendly move, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has introduced a WhatsApp-based hall ticket preview system this year. 

Registered students and parents receive a preview link on their mobile numbers, allowing early verification of key exam details. Students are advised to stay updated through the official website and prepare well ahead of the examination schedule.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam On February 21, 2026 (Saturday): Important Tips And Sample Questions To Get High Marks

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 4:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: TS Inter 2nd Year examsTS Inter 2nd Year hall ticket 2026TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026TS Inter admit card

RELATED News

CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam On February 21, 2026 (Saturday): Important Tips And Sample Questions To Get High Marks

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

TS EAMCET 2026 Application Process Begins, Know Eligibility, Fees And How to Apply

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Expected Date, Time And How To Check Scores

National Sugar Institute Recruitment 2026: Check Qualification, Eligibility, Application Fee And Key Details

LATEST NEWS

‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge

Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

AFG vs CAN Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

5 Real Estate Titans Transforming Dubai’s Skyline

Vande Bharat Passenger Raises Food Safety Concern Over Heated Sealed ‘Phulka’ Packets; Questions If ‘Plastic Is Microwave-Safe’ – Here’s What IRCTC Said | Watch

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

Irfan Pathan Mocks Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup Century vs Namibia, Says “Kamaal Hai”

Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

Were Two Foreign Girls Involved In Fetish And Rough Sex Buried At Epstein’s 7600-Acre Zorro Ranch? New Mexico Investigates Chilling Accusations As Claims Of Secret Burials Surface

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

QUICK LINKS