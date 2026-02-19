CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam On February 21, 2026 (Saturday): Important Tips And Sample Questions To Get High Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 English Language and Literature examination (Code 184) on Saturday, February 21, 2026. The three-hour board paper will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and will carry 80 marks.

With over 25 lakh students set to appear nationwide, the English exam is one of the most widely taken papers in the CBSE Class 10 board examinations this year.

How should students approach the CBSE Class 10 English paper

Teachers advise students to enter the exam hall with a clear plan. Using the 15-minute reading time to understand the paper pattern and identify familiar questions can reduce stress. Students should avoid rushing into writing and instead focus on accuracy, clarity, and presentation.

Experts stress that English is a scoring subject when answers are structured, concise, and aligned with the marking scheme.

What are the key tips for the CBSE Class 10 English exam

For the reading component of the paper, understanding the passage is far more important than copying lines from it. Students are advised to paraphrase answers in their own words, as examiners usually assess comprehension and interpretation, not memorisation.

In case-based questions, which often include charts, tables, or factual data, students must go beyond description. The focus should be on analysing information, identifying trends, and drawing logical conclusions.

Clear, well-structured answers that reflect critical thinking are more likely to score higher in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 English paper.

How to score well in CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026

Strong performance in grammar and writing can significantly boost overall scores. In grammar-based questions, reported speech is a recurring area and requires accuracy in tense changes, pronouns, and reporting verbs. Even brief revision sessions before the exam can help students avoid common mistakes and improve confidence.

For writing tasks, formal letters, particularly letters to the editor, are frequently asked. Students must strictly follow the prescribed format and present ideas in a clear, logical order.

Since marks are awarded separately for format, content, and grammatical accuracy, skipping structure or rushing through language checks can cost valuable marks.

The literature portion carries the highest weightage and demands a conceptual approach. Instead of memorising entire answers, students should focus on key themes, character traits, and important keywords from each chapter.

Using relevant points and examples helps create well-rounded answers that meet examiner expectations and score consistently well.

What should students remember on exam day

Students should ensure they carry their admit card, reach the centre early, and read each question carefully before answering. Maintaining calm and composure is as important as preparation.

With focused revision and a steady approach, students can perform confidently in the CBSE Class 10 English exam 2026.

