CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya AI for businesses entertainment ai for humanity Board of Peace Imad Wasim bangladesh bullion market outlook vivo v70 3rd World Aliens remark carlos turcios Black History Month event Galgotias University Afghanistan women rights iran hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 12 Physics board examination on February 20.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 19, 2026 13:44:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics board examination on Friday, February 20, as part of the ongoing CBSE Board Exams 2026.

With lakhs of students set to appear, Physics remains one of the most crucial and challenging subjects for science stream candidates.

As students make final preparations, teachers and subject experts are advising a focused revision strategy centred on high-weightage chapters, frequently used formulas, and smart exam-day planning.

You Might Be Interested In

Why is CBSE Class 12 Physics considered a high-pressure paper

Physics demands a strong balance of conceptual understanding and numerical accuracy. Unlike theory-heavy subjects, students are tested on their ability to apply formulas to real-world problems within a limited time. As a result, poor time management or weak fundamentals can significantly impact scores.

Try to stay calm and approach the paper strategically rather than attempting questions randomly.

How should students attempt the CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper

During the 15-minute reading time, students are advised not to read the paper word by word. Instead, they should scan the paper to identify familiar questions and make mental choices.

Students can start with Section C and Section E, which carry three and five-mark questions, as concentration levels are highest at the beginning of the exam.

Attempting stronger areas first can boost confidence and help manage time better.

What important Physics formulas should be revised before the exam

Quick recall of formulas is essential for solving numerical problems efficiently. Students should revise key formulas such as Gauss’s Law, Drift Velocity, Wheatstone Bridge, Lens Maker’s Formula, Einstein’s Photoelectric Equation, and LCR circuit equations. Keeping a concise formula sheet for last-day revision can help reduce stress.

With focused revision and a calm approach, students can perform confidently in the CBSE Class 12 Physics exam.

Which CBSE Class 12 Physics chapters carry the highest weightage

Based on previous trends, the following chapters are considered high scoring and high weightage:

  • Ray Optics, Wave Optics and Electromagnetic Waves: 18 marks
  • Electrostatics and Current Electricity:16 marks
  • Magnetic Effects of Current and Alternating Current: 17 marks
  • Modern Physics (Dual Nature, Atoms, Nuclei): 12 marks
  • Semiconductor Electronics: 7 marks

How Students Should Prepare for CBSE Board Exams

Students should focus on regular revision to reinforce concepts, take short breaks to maintain productivity, and balance study hours across subjects and topics.

Maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep plays a crucial role in concentration and memory. Students are also encouraged to seek clarification from teachers or peers instead of leaving doubts unresolved.

Sticking to a planned schedule ensures better syllabus coverage without last-minute pressure.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Exams 2026: Physical Education Paper Review, Student Feedback And Question Paper PDF.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 1:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CBSE Board Exams 2026CBSE class 12 examsCBSE Class 12 PhysicsCBSE Class 12 Physics Exams

RELATED News

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Expected Date, Time And How To Check Scores

National Sugar Institute Recruitment 2026: Check Qualification, Eligibility, Application Fee And Key Details

Emmanuel Macron Announces France’s Plan to Ease Student Visas And Offer More English Courses

DNB PDCET 2026 Applications Open: Registration Link Active At natboard.edu.in

Karnataka SSLC And II PU Exam 2026 Schedule Out; More Than 16 Lakh Candidates To Appear

LATEST NEWS

From ‘Aakhree Raasta’ To AI: Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘6-9’ Dialogue Is Trending Again After Galgotias Professor Neha Singh’s Disaster Defence

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Incredibly Deceptive’ Varun Chakravarthy’s Redemption Puts India in a Win-Win Situation

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

Meet ‘Param’: India’s Most ‘Powerful’ Indigenous Robodog Developed By Bengaluru Startup; Here’s What We Know

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai Is ‘Impressed With Sarvam!’ – The Indigenous AI Infrastructure That Gained Spotlight At AI Impact Summit

Meet Dario Amodei: Anthropic CEO Refused To Join Hands With Rival OpenAI’s Sam Altman During PM Modi’s Unity Hand-Raise At AI Summit

‘Viral Professor Neha Singh NOT Suspended, Has Been Told To….’: Galgotias University Registrar Breaks Silence On Chinese RoboDog Controversy At AI Summit 2026 Delhi

Who Is Shivam Sahu? Rewa Man Linked To 13-Minute-14-Second Viral MMS — All You Need To Know

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Is Tata Consultancy Partnering with OpenAI for Something Bigger? TCS Share Price Gains on the News – Here’s What Investors Should Know

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

QUICK LINKS