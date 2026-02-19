CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics board examination on Friday, February 20, as part of the ongoing CBSE Board Exams 2026.

With lakhs of students set to appear, Physics remains one of the most crucial and challenging subjects for science stream candidates.

As students make final preparations, teachers and subject experts are advising a focused revision strategy centred on high-weightage chapters, frequently used formulas, and smart exam-day planning.

Why is CBSE Class 12 Physics considered a high-pressure paper

Physics demands a strong balance of conceptual understanding and numerical accuracy. Unlike theory-heavy subjects, students are tested on their ability to apply formulas to real-world problems within a limited time. As a result, poor time management or weak fundamentals can significantly impact scores.

Try to stay calm and approach the paper strategically rather than attempting questions randomly.

How should students attempt the CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper

During the 15-minute reading time, students are advised not to read the paper word by word. Instead, they should scan the paper to identify familiar questions and make mental choices.

Students can start with Section C and Section E, which carry three and five-mark questions, as concentration levels are highest at the beginning of the exam.

Attempting stronger areas first can boost confidence and help manage time better.

What important Physics formulas should be revised before the exam

Quick recall of formulas is essential for solving numerical problems efficiently. Students should revise key formulas such as Gauss’s Law, Drift Velocity, Wheatstone Bridge, Lens Maker’s Formula, Einstein’s Photoelectric Equation, and LCR circuit equations. Keeping a concise formula sheet for last-day revision can help reduce stress.

With focused revision and a calm approach, students can perform confidently in the CBSE Class 12 Physics exam.

Which CBSE Class 12 Physics chapters carry the highest weightage

Based on previous trends, the following chapters are considered high scoring and high weightage:

Ray Optics, Wave Optics and Electromagnetic Waves: 18 marks

Electrostatics and Current Electricity:16 marks

Magnetic Effects of Current and Alternating Current: 17 marks

Modern Physics (Dual Nature, Atoms, Nuclei): 12 marks

Semiconductor Electronics: 7 marks

How Students Should Prepare for CBSE Board Exams

Students should focus on regular revision to reinforce concepts, take short breaks to maintain productivity, and balance study hours across subjects and topics.

Maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep plays a crucial role in concentration and memory. Students are also encouraged to seek clarification from teachers or peers instead of leaving doubts unresolved.

Sticking to a planned schedule ensures better syllabus coverage without last-minute pressure.

