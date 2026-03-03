MPSC Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins for 139 Group A and B Posts, Check Eligibility And Apply Link Here

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has started the application process for the MPSC State Service Recruitment 2026. A total of 139 vacancies have been announced under Group A and Group B categories across multiple state departments.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, mpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 14, 2026, till 11:59 pm.

How many vacancies are announced in MPSC 2026

Out of the 139 posts, several key Group A positions include Deputy Superintendent of Police/Assistant Commissioner of Police, Assistant State Tax Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Assistant Commissioner in the Skill Development department.

Group B posts include Cabinet Officer, Assistant Group Development Officer, Deputy Superintendent (State Excise), Assistant Commissioner (State Excise), Assistant Project Officer and Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Officer.

The highest number of vacancies has been announced for the post of Assistant State Tax Officer.

What is the eligibility for MPSC State Service 2026

Candidates applying for most posts must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university. However, applicants for the Assistant Regional Transport Officer post must possess a degree in Mechanical or Automobile Engineering along with a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving Licence.

The age limit generally ranges up to 38 years as of July 1, 2025, with relaxation of five years for reserved category, EWS, orphan and Persons with Disabilities candidates as per government norms.

What is the application fee and how to apply

The application fee is Rs 544 for open category candidates and Rs 344 for reserved categories, EWS, orphan and PWD applicants.

Candidates can apply online through the MPSC portal at mpsconline.gov.in. The detailed notification and post-wise information are available on the official website.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the notification and complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

What is the MPSC State Service Recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive is being conducted as part of the Maharashtra State Service Main Examination 2025 cycle. The selection process will fill posts in departments such as police, state tax, labour, skill development, transport, and excise.

The examination will be held in multiple phases between March 29 and April 26, 2026, at centres including Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.