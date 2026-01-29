In memory of the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, the government declared three days of state mourning across Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Mumbai School Holiday Today? What Three-Day State Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s Death Means For Students And Offices, Everything You Need To Know

January 29, 2026 Mumbai Schools were open during a three day state mourning that was declared after the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati. The formal mourning period, which was being observed between January 28 and January 30 was declared as a respect to the long political career and service of Pawar to the public. As per the official communication by the General Administration Department, the state flag will be lowered to half mast on government buildings during this time.

Nevertheless, in contrast to the shutting of state government offices on the day of the crash, most of the educational establishments in Mumbai did not receive instructions regarding shutting down and were running their usual routine, with some schools sending messages that classes were going on as usual.

The saddening order has influenced many social events and governmental operations in Maharashtra. The government offices, and the administrative departments were shut down first, and formal entertainment programmes, political rallies and social events were cancelled as a sign of respect. Mourning was observed spontaneously in a few districts and cultural festivals were canceled. Although the state education department did not impose the closure of schools citywide across the board on January 29, parents and students in schools were encouraged to look out for institution-specific announcements, with colleges and universities cancelling exams and campus life following mourning guidelines.

What About Other Necessities?

It is worth noting that even a necessity like hospitals, ambulance, and transport services remained to satisfy daily needs. There were functioning local trains, buses and other essential infrastructure though there were some modifications through mourning observances. With the state coming together to pay tribute to the legacy that Ajit Pawar gave, citizens were encouraged to be updated via official channels in case of any changes related to the dates of school reopening and official academic related cases.

