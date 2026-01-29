Sunetra Pawar Or Parth Pawar: Who Will Be Next Maharashtra Deputy CM After Ajit Pawar’s Death?

Ajit Pawar, 66, and four others were killed in a plane crash in Baramati town in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. The Deputy Chief Minister was travelling in a mid-size business jet that had departed from Mumbai at 8.10 am. He was scheduled to address rallies in Baramati ahead of the upcoming rural body elections when the aircraft crashed.

Who Will Be Maharashtra Dy CM After The Death Of Ajit Pawar?

The sudden death of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has triggered widespread uncertainty across the state’s political landscape, raising questions about leadership succession within the party and the stability of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Ajit Pawar, a key power centre in Maharashtra politics for decades, was widely seen as the linchpin holding together the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)–NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) alliance. His untimely demise has left a political vacuum, particularly within the NCP, even as coalition partners attempt to project continuity.

Despite the shock, the BJP has made it clear that the Deputy Chief Minister’s post will remain with the NCP.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: New CCTV Footage Shows Aircraft Tilting Left, Losing Balance Mid-Air Before Landing Attempt in Baramati

Mahayuti’s Electoral Strength and NCP’s Recent Setbacks

The Mahayuti alliance registered a decisive victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 230 of the state’s 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) with 57 seats and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) with 41 seats.

However, the NCP’s electoral performance has been uneven. The party suffered significant losses in the recent local body elections. These setbacks came despite the split of the NCP into two factions, one led by Ajit Pawar and the other by his uncle, Sharad Pawar. The disappointing results had earlier fuelled speculation about a possible reunion of the two factions, though the political context has now shifted following Ajit Pawar’s death.

Sunetra Pawar Or Parth Pawar? Who Will Lead The NCP?

While there is talk that some leaders close to Ajit Pawar may consider returning to Sharad Pawar’s camp, political experts believe such a move is unlikely in the immediate future.

Instead, leadership is expected to remain within Ajit Pawar’s family. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, currently a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, and his son, Parth Pawar, who lost the previous Lok Sabha election, are seen as the most probable inheritors of his political legacy.

Senior leaders such as Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare are also expected to stay aligned with Ajit Pawar’s faction.

Deputy CM Post: BJP Leaves Decision to NCP

The BJP has publicly confirmed that the post of Deputy Chief Minister will continue to be held by the NCP. However, the party has left the final decision on who will assume the role to Ajit Pawar’s family and senior NCP leaders.

According to political observers, Sunetra Pawar has emerged as the strongest contender for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. At the same time, Parth Pawar is believed to be a potential nominee for the Rajya Sabha. This arrangement is also being viewed as politically convenient for the BJP, as it helps maintain stability within the alliance while keeping the NCP firmly within the Mahayuti fold.

Sharad Pawar, who leads the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is not expected to immediately push for a merger between the two factions. Instead, he is likely to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, assessing how the political situation evolves before making any decisive move.

Even so, Sharad Pawar is expected to continue playing a central role in opposition politics, particularly in challenging the BJP at the state level.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar Funeral Today: PM Modi To Attend, Mortal Remains To Be Taken In Flower-Adorned Rath, Last Rites At 11 AM In Baramati