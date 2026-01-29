Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: New CCTV Footage Shows Aircraft Tilting Left, Losing Balance Mid-Air Before Landing Attempt In Baramati

A new CCTV video has emerged showing the aircraft linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tilting left and losing balance mid-air just moments before attempting to land at Baramati Airport in Pune district. The footage has raised questions about the sequence of events leading to the tragic crash.

Details of the Baramati Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar and four others were on board a chartered Learjet aircraft when it crashed barely 200 meters from the edge of the tabletop runway at Baramati airport. The incident occurred during a second landing attempt, following an earlier go-around due to visibility issues.







Those who lost their lives include:

Captain Sumit Kapoor – 15,000 hours of flying experience

Co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak – 1,500 hours of flying

Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav

Flight Attendant Pinky Mali

The aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, was 16 years old and had reportedly received landing clearance from air traffic control just before the crash.

What the CCTV Footage Shows

The newly surfaced video appears to capture the Learjet tilting to the left and losing balance mid-air during its final approach. Eyewitnesses at the airport described seeing the plane circle the airfield “a bit unstable” before hitting the ground, which then caused a series of large explosions. Flames were reported near the threshold of the runway, and the wreckage was found on the left side of the runway.

Sequence of Events According to Civil Aviation Ministry

At 8:18 am, the aircraft contacted Baramati ATC after being released by Pune approach at 30 nautical miles inbound.

The crew was advised to descend under Visual Meteorological Conditions, with calm winds and visibility of 3,000 meters.

During the final approach, the crew initially could not see the runway and executed a go-around.

Moments later, the runway was reported “in sight” and the aircraft received clearance to land at 8:43 am.

The crew did not provide the mandatory readback to ATC, and at 8:44 am, flames were observed erupting near the runway.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is currently analysing the black box data, including the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, to determine the cause of the crash.

Ajit Pawar’s Political Legacy

Ajit Pawar, 66, was a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Known affectionately as “Dada,” he played a key role in state politics and rural development initiatives.

He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and two sons, Parth and Jay.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Ajit Pawar’s death, highlighting his contributions to Maharashtra and the country.

Baramati Airport is an uncontrolled airfield, where air traffic information is typically provided by local flying instructors and pilots. The crash has drawn attention to aviation safety protocols, especially during landings under challenging conditions.

