Home > Education > National Sugar Institute Recruitment 2026: Check Qualification, Eligibility, Application Fee And Key Details

National Sugar Institute Recruitment 2026: Check Qualification, Eligibility, Application Fee And Key Details

The National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur, has released its recruitment notification for 2026. The recruitment drive offers opportunities to candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 to diploma-level education.

National Sugar Institute recruitment 2026
National Sugar Institute recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 18, 2026 19:04:40 IST

National Sugar Institute Recruitment 2026: Check Qualification, Eligibility, Application Fee And Key Details

The National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur, has released its recruitment notification for 2026, inviting applications for a limited number of technical posts.

The recruitment drive offers opportunities to candidates with qualifications ranging from Class 10 to diploma-level education. According to the official notification, a total of four vacancies are available across different roles.

The recruitment process will be conducted through direct selection, and eligible candidates must apply as per the guidelines mentioned by the institute.

Which posts are available under NSI Recruitment 2026

As per the notification, NSI has announced vacancies for the posts of Research Assistant (Engineering), Draughtsman, Fine Mechanic, and Welder. Each post carries one vacancy, making a total of four positions.

These roles are technical in nature and are meant to support academic, research, and operational activities at the institute. The salary offered varies by post and can go up to Rs 81,100 under the applicable pay structure.

What are the educational qualifications required

The eligibility criteria differ for each post. For the Research Assistant (Engineering) position, candidates must hold a diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognised institution.

Applicants for the Draughtsman post should have passed Class 12 and possess a diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Candidates with AutoCAD training may be given preference.

For the Fine Mechanic role, candidates must have completed Class 12 with Science and hold a two-year trade certificate in Instrument Mechanic.

Candidates applying for the Welder post must have passed Class 10 and possess a recognised welding trade certificate.

What is the age limit for the NSI Vacancy 2026

The age criteria depend on the post applied for. Candidates applying for the Draughtsman post should be between 18 and 27 years of age. For Research Assistant, Fine Mechanic, and Welder posts, the age limit is 18 to 25 years.

Age relaxation will be provided to eligible departmental candidates as per government norms. General category departmental candidates may avail of relaxation up to 40 years, while SC and ST departmental candidates may get relaxation up to 45 years.

What is the application fee and payment method

Applicants belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 50. The fee is non-refundable and must be submitted through an Indian Postal Order (IPO) drawn in favour of the Director, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification and ensure they meet all eligibility conditions before applying for NSI Recruitment 2026.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 7:00 PM IST
National Sugar Institute Recruitment 2026: Check Qualification, Eligibility, Application Fee And Key Details

