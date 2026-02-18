Emmanuel Macron Announces France’s Plan to Ease Student Visas And Offer More English Courses

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will streamline visa and admission-related procedures for Indian students while expanding the number of higher education courses taught in English. The move is aimed at strengthening academic cooperation and increasing student mobility between India and France.

The announcement was made during Macron’s visit to New Delhi, where he participated in high-level academic and scientific engagements focused on Indo-French collaboration in education, research, and innovation.

Why is France easing visa procedures for Indian students

According to Macron, France and India have agreed to significantly scale up student exchanges over the coming years. At present, around 10,000 Indian students study in France annually. This number is expected to rise to 30,000 per year by 2030.

To support this expansion, French authorities plan to simplify visa processes and sourcing mechanisms, making them more aligned with students’ expectations.

Macron said the revised system would be more practical and student-friendly, helping applicants navigate admissions and mobility procedures with greater ease.

How will English-taught courses benefit Indian students

A key component of the announcement is the expansion of academic programmes taught in English across French universities. This is expected to reduce language barriers and make French higher education more accessible to international students, including those from India.

Macron highlighted that France aims to offer a broader range of disciplines in English, allowing Indian students to pursue degrees without requiring advanced proficiency in French at the entry level. The initiative is seen as part of a broader effort to internationalise French campuses.

What role does Indo-French academic cooperation play

During the visit, Macron, along with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, inaugurated the Indo-French Campus on Artificial Intelligence in Global Health at AIIMS Delhi. The campus is designed to support joint research, innovation, and capacity building in AI-driven healthcare solutions.

Officials said the initiative reflects growing cooperation between India and France in advanced research areas, particularly at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and global public health.

How does France position itself as a study destination

Macron emphasised that Indian students opting for France would gain access to established research institutions, interdisciplinary academic environments, and globally recognised teaching standards.

He noted that improving institutional support and connectivity for international students remains a priority for French authorities.

The broader push includes better academic linkages, research partnerships, and streamlined administrative processes to support long-term educational collaboration between the two countries.

With these measures, France is seeking to position itself as a more accessible and competitive destination for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad.

