NEET 2026 Registration: How to Download and Fill NEET UG Form, Fees, Documents Required and Latest Official Updates @neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2026. The application window opened on February 8, 2026.
The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026, which falls on the first Sunday of May. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates should note that official applications will not be accepted under any circumstances. The NTA has officially confirmed the NEET 2026 exam date as May 3, 2026.
NEET UG 2026: Overview
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)
|Conducting Body
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Exam Mode
|Offline (Pen & Paper – OMR Based)
|Duration
|3 Hours (180 Minutes)
|Total Questions
|180 Compulsory Questions
|Total Marks
|720 Marks
|Marking Scheme
|+4 for Correct Answer
|-1 for Incorrect Answer
|0 for Unattempted Question
|Official Website
|neet.nta.nic.in
How to Apply For NEET Registration 2026?
Visit the official website
Click on the new registration link
Click on the agreement box and proceed
Enter the required details and generate the password
Log in again and fill th NEET 2026 application form
Pay the registration fees in online mode
Submit and save the page
NEET Form: NEET 2026 Application Form
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the NEET 2026 registration process from today, February 8, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms exclusively through the online mode.
Direct Link of NEET Application Form: Click Here
NEET 2026: Fees
|Category
|Application Fee (INR)
|General / Unreserved / NRI
|₹1,700
|General-EWS / OBC-NCL
|₹1,600
|SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender
|₹1,000
|Centres Outside India
|₹9,500
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.