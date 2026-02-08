LIVE TV
Home > Education > NEET 2026 Registration: How to Download and Fill NEET UG Form, Fees, Documents Required and Latest Official Updates @neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2026. The application window opened on February 8, 2026.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 8, 2026 13:36:56 IST

NEET 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2026. The application window opened on February 8, 2026. 

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026, which falls on the first Sunday of May. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates should note that official applications will not be accepted under any circumstances. The NTA has officially confirmed the NEET 2026 exam date as May 3, 2026. 

NEET UG 2026: Overview 

Particulars Details
Exam Name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)
Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA)
Exam Mode Offline (Pen & Paper – OMR Based)
Duration 3 Hours (180 Minutes)
Total Questions 180 Compulsory Questions
Total Marks 720 Marks
Marking Scheme +4 for Correct Answer
-1 for Incorrect Answer
0 for Unattempted Question
Official Website neet.nta.nic.in

How to Apply For NEET Registration 2026? 

Visit the official website 

Click on the new registration link

Click on the agreement box and proceed

Enter the required details and generate the password

Log in again and fill th NEET 2026 application form

Pay the registration fees in online mode 

Submit and save the page

NEET Form: NEET 2026 Application Form 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the NEET 2026 registration process from today, February 8, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms exclusively through the online mode. 

Direct Link of NEET Application Form: Click Here

NEET 2026: Fees 

Category Application Fee (INR)
General / Unreserved / NRI ₹1,700
General-EWS / OBC-NCL ₹1,600
SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender ₹1,000
Centres Outside India ₹9,500

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 1:29 PM IST
QUICK LINKS