NEET PG Counselling 2025: SC Transparency Plea, Counselling Dates, AIQ Seats, Scorecards Details Available on mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: SC Transparency Plea, Counselling Dates, AIQ Seats, Scorecards Details Available on mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2025 is moving forward with counselling, merit lists, and key Supreme Court hearings on transparency. From state counselling to AIQ schedules, answer keys, and scorecards, here’s everything candidates need to know.

NEET PG COUNSELLING 2025
NEET PG COUNSELLING 2025

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: September 11, 2025 17:10:39 IST

Will there be state counselling in NEET PG 2025?

The process has already begun this month. It includes steps such as online registration, document verification, seat matrix publication, choice filling and seat allotment. 

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key 

The Supreme Court of India will hear the NEET PG 2025 answer key transparency plea on September 12, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 SC hearing seeking more transparency in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam and providing NEET PG question paper instead of question ID will be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, i.e. September 12, 2025. Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling dates and schedule soon at the official website mcc.nic.in.  

All India Quota Counselling Dates 2025

MCC will soon publish the counselling timetable on its official portal. States will release their own schedules separately. Gujarat has already begun the process, while Karnataka and Kerala have outlined bond rules.

Exam Format

This year’s exam was conducted in a single shift on August 3, 2025. It was directed by Supreme Court that eliminated the need for normalization in ranking. The NEET PG 2025 answer key was issues in compliance with the court’s order, though without full questions.

Merit List and Scorecards

The AIQ merit list has been released and the scorecards are expected to remain available for download for six months. Candidates can download NEET PG scorecard through direct link- mcc.nic.in. 

Preference of Institutes

Students have already submitted their preferred choice of institutes. the last date to submit this was September 9, 2025. Selecting the right college can be a challenging task, depending on individual preferences.

Tags: NEET PG AIQ counselling 2025NEET PG counselling 2025NEET PG exam formatNEET PG merit list 2025NEET PG registration last dateNEET PG scorecard 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025: SC Transparency Plea, Counselling Dates, AIQ Seats, Scorecards Details Available on mcc.nic.in.

