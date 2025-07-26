Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas

More than 12,000 teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country are still empty, according to the Ministry of Education, which has disclosed a serious staffing shortage. Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary revealed this serious shortfall in a July 23 written response to the Rajya Sabha.

Vacancy Chart

There are 7,765 available teaching positions at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). At Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), 4,323 positions are still open. There are 12,088 jobs overall, including additional positions in national education agencies like NCERT and NCTE.

These vacancies have been caused by a number of factors, including the opening of new schools, retirements, resignations, promotions, transfers, and structural improvements.

Status of Recruitment and Initial Steps

The minister claims that hiring is still going on in compliance with the regulations. Central schools are allowed to temporarily employ contractual teachers until permanent replacements are found in order to prevent any disruptions to academic functions.

Effect on the Educational System

Key teaching positions in topics including science, math and regional languages are covered by the openings, including Primary Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). In areas like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, where student-teacher ratios have been extremely low, continuous shortages are especially critical.

Educational Inequalities

Staffing problems are not just a problem in schools. There are also 143 vacancies at the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and 60 vacancies at the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), according to the Ministry. Applications are currently being accepted by these universities.

Education professionals and organizations are appealing to the government to speed up the hiring process due to administrative difficulties and procedural delays. Prompt action is considered essential by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places a high priority on improved learning outcomes and foundational learning nationwide.

What Comes Next?

Official KVS and NVS recruitment announcements will be released shortly. It is essential that prospective applicants frequently check the official websites (navodaya.gov.in and kvsangathan.nic.in). Both permanent and contract teaching positions are anticipated to be filled, with candidates chosen through written tests, interviews and verification phases. For India’s central educational institutions, the ongoing teacher shortage presents a serious challenge. Contractual employment offers a temporary fix, but timely permanent hiring is essential to maintaining continuity and teaching quality if long-term development is to be achieved.

