LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war
Home > Education > Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas

Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas

Over 12,000 teaching posts are vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas across India, as revealed in the Rajya Sabha. Recruitment is ongoing, with temporary contractual teachers filling gaps. The government aims to expedite hiring to ensure uninterrupted academic activities.

[Image Credit- X] Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas
[Image Credit- X] Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 26, 2025 14:25:21 IST

More than 12,000 teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country are still empty, according to the Ministry of Education, which has disclosed a serious staffing shortage. Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary revealed this serious shortfall in a July 23 written response to the Rajya Sabha.

Vacancy Chart 

There are 7,765 available teaching positions at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). At Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), 4,323 positions are still open. There are 12,088 jobs overall, including additional positions in national education agencies like NCERT and NCTE.

These vacancies have been caused by a number of factors, including the opening of new schools, retirements, resignations, promotions, transfers, and structural improvements.

Status of Recruitment and Initial Steps

The minister claims that hiring is still going on in compliance with the regulations. Central schools are allowed to temporarily employ contractual teachers until permanent replacements are found in order to prevent any disruptions to academic functions.

Effect on the Educational System

Key teaching positions in topics including science, math and regional languages are covered by the openings, including Primary Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). In areas like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, where student-teacher ratios have been extremely low, continuous shortages are especially critical.

Educational Inequalities

Staffing problems are not just a problem in schools. There are also 143 vacancies at the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and 60 vacancies at the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), according to the Ministry. Applications are currently being accepted by these universities.

Education professionals and organizations are appealing to the government to speed up the hiring process due to administrative difficulties and procedural delays. Prompt action is considered essential by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places a high priority on improved learning outcomes and foundational learning nationwide.

What Comes Next?

  1. Official KVS and NVS recruitment announcements will be released shortly.

  2. It is essential that prospective applicants frequently check the official websites (navodaya.gov.in and kvsangathan.nic.in).

  3. Both permanent and contract teaching positions are anticipated to be filled, with candidates chosen through written tests, interviews and verification phases.

  4. For India’s central educational institutions, the ongoing teacher shortage presents a serious challenge. Contractual employment offers a temporary fix, but timely permanent hiring is essential to maintaining continuity and teaching quality if long-term development is to be achieved.

Also Read: 

https://www.newsx.com/education/sbi-releases-admit-card-for-po-preliminary-exam-2025-30115/

Tags: Jayant ChaudharyJNVsKVsPost vacantTeachers

RELATED News

IGNOU Appoints Prof Uma Kanjilal as first Woman Vice‑Chancellor
Why did Kashish Mittal leave IAS and Microsoft to follow Classical Music?
Wordle Hint For July 26, 2025: The Answer Is A Term Linked With Supernatural Phenomenon
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Out—Here’s How You Can Check And What’s Next
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared

LATEST NEWS

India Set To Boom In FY26: UBS Predicts 6.5% Growth- Here’s What’s Fueling It
Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10
Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Pak Army Chief Visits China To Strengthen Ties
Unmarried Women Are Characterless: Aniruddhacharya Aka Pookie Baba Falls Under Controversy For This Statement, Apologises Later
Rajeev Shukla Condemns Ban On 25 OTT Platforms, Calls It Attack On Free Speech: Vulgar Koi Cheez Ho Toh….
Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Breaking News: 8 Dead In ‘Terrorist Attack’ On Judiciary Office In Iran
Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through
Jeff Bridges Says He Didn’t Want To Offend Jared Leto During Tron: Ares: Everyone Has Different Methods
President Trump Says EU Trade Deal Is A ‘50–50 Shot’—Tariff Clock Still Ticking
Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas
Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas
Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas
Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?