PM Launches ‘Pratibha Setu’ Platform to Support UPSC Aspirants Who Just Missed Final Cut

In the 125th episode of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of *Pratibha Setu*, a new digital platform aimed at aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations who performed commendably but narrowly missed the final merit list. The platform is envisioned as a “bridge” helping these capable candidates channel their skills toward meaningful career opportunities.

PM Modi praised the perseverance of aspirants who clear arduous stages prelims, mains, interviews but fail to make the final list, emphasizing the financial and emotional toll of reappearing. He described Pratibha Setu as a merit-based database that archives the details of such candidates over 10,000* so far and links them with potential employers from government, PSU, and private sectors.

Earlier reports confirm that the initiative is backed by substantive institutional support. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Personnel), praised Pratibha Setu as a forward-looking recruitment bridge shifting beyond passive publication of exam results to an interactive hiring model. Since July 2025, over 113 organizations from across sectors have signed up to access the pool of non-recommended yet qualified candidates from various UPSC exams including Civil Services, IFS, Engineering Services, and CMS excluding NDA, NA, and select departmental exams.

The Pratibha Setu initiative is not only a recognition of aspirants’ effort but also reflects the UPSC’s evolving role ahead of its centenary in 2026 transitioning from a traditional examination body to a dynamic player in India’s talent ecosystem.

Aspirants view the platform as a much-needed lifeline that reduces inefficiencies in talent utilization and promotes transparent, merit-driven recruitment. As PM Modi underlined, such initiatives are a “beacon of hope” for thousands of hardworking aspirants, ensuring that near-misses in the final cut do not equate to lost opportunities.

With growing interest from employers and a significant database emerging, Pratibha Setu stands poised to reshape recruitment ensuring that diligent aspirants who came close don’t fall through the cracks.

