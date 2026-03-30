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Home > Education News > Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: When and Where to Check Scores Online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: When and Where to Check Scores Online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced that the class 12th result 2026 will be declared on its official website.

RBSE Class 12 result 2026
RBSE Class 12 result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 30, 2026 13:26:44 IST

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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: When and Where to Check Scores Online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has announced that 12th CBSE result 2026 will be declared on March 31 at 10:00 am. The science, commerce and arts stream results will be available online.

More than 9 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Madana Dilawar will make the announcement in the presence of senior board officials. 

When will RBSE 12th result 2026 be declared

The RBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be declared on 31st March at 10 am as said by the board. Students can check their results right after the announcement.

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The announcement of the result is an important academic milestone for the students who are waiting for a chance to move onto the higher education.

How to check RBSE 12th result 2026 online

Students can check their results on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. They need to enter their roll number and date of birth to publish the result. 

Students are advised to have their credentials ready and remain patient as there will be heavy traffic on the result day and the website might be slow.

Can RBSE 12th result 2026 be checked through SMS

 the board has also given an SMS facility to those who are suffering from internet connectivity problems. Students can check the result by typing RJ12 followed by roll number and sending it to 5676750.

Such an SMS facility will be provided for the students in case of server overload or any connectivity problem.

What is the passing criteria for RBSE 12th result

To pass the examination for RBSE Class 12, a student must get at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Passing theory and practical separately is compulsory for passing the exam. If a student fails to pass any subject, he/she will have to appear in the supplementary examination.

Will RBSE 12th marksheet be available on DigiLocker

Digital marksheet will also be available with students through DigiLocker. The e-marksheet will be valid for all official purposes like admission to college and documentation. Physical copy of the marksheet will be released by the schools at a later date. 

Will all streams be declared together

Recent reports suggest that result of Science and Commerce streams will be announced together but there is also a possibility that result of Arts stream will also be declared together. 

The board has not released any specific announcement regarding stream wise declaration. Students should keep an eye on official information for confirmation.

What to expect after RBSE 12th result 2026

Along with the result the board will also release information such as total pass percentage, toppers’ list and district-wise performance. 

RBSE Class 12 result is very important for students as it decides their eligibility for admission to different undergraduate streams. Result is just a few hours away, students should stay calm, keep their login details handy and follow only official information.

Also Read: GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Shortly at gseb.org, How to Raise Objections And Download Answer Key

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Tags: Rajasthan BoardRajasthan Board class 12 resultRBSERBSE Class 12 result 2026RBSE Class 12 result dateRBSE result 2026

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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: When and Where to Check Scores Online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: When and Where to Check Scores Online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: When and Where to Check Scores Online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: When and Where to Check Scores Online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly: When and Where to Check Scores Online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

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