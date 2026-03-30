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Home > Education News > GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Shortly at gseb.org, How to Raise Objections And Download Answer Key

GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Shortly at gseb.org, How to Raise Objections And Download Answer Key

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is expected to release the GUJCET 2026 provisional answer key.

GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key
GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 30, 2026 12:57:34 IST

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GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Shortly at gseb.org, How to Raise Objections And Download Answer Key

The GUJCET 2026 provisional answer key by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be released in the first week of April.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is one of the most important state entrance exams conducted on March 29, 2026, for admission to Pharmacy and Engineering courses. 

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the GUJCET provisional answer key PDF from the official websites, gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org, soon.

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When will the GUJCET 2026 provisional answer key be released

The provisional answer key for GUJCET 2026 is expected to be released in the first week of April, though the board has yet to specify an official date.

It will be released for all subjects, including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology exams. It will be used by the candidates to assess their performance before the final result is announced in May 2026. 

How to download the GUJCET 2026 answer key PDF

The provisional answer key for GUJCET 2026 can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates need to click on the provisional answer key PDF link from the home page of the board.

The answer key will be available for each subject on a subject-wise basis. Students are recommended to save a copy for their future reference and work out their probable marks.

What details will the GUJCET provisional answer key contain

The provisional answer key will contain the correct options with question numbers for all papers. The provisional answer key will be released separately for all four subjects in the exam.

The board can also release the question papers along with the answer key, which will help the candidates verify their answers better.

How to raise objections to the GUJCET answer key 2026

Once the provisional answer key is out, the candidates will get a chance to file an objection. In case any mistakes or discrepancies are found, the students can file an objection within the stipulated time frame.

The board will consider all the objections received and will rectify them accordingly before releasing the final answer key. The final answer key will be used for the declaration of results.

What is next after the GUJCET answer key release.

After the entire objection procedure, GSEB will release the final answer key. The official answer key of GUJCET 2026 will be treated as a reference for the preparation and announcement of the GUJCET 2026 result, which is expected to be published in May. 

The result will comprise the eligibility of the candidates for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes in Gujarat. 

GUJCET is conducted offline in the form of an OMR sheet and is a very popular entrance exam for students looking to pursue technical studies in the state. 

Candidates need to regularly visit the official website for updates about the answer key, objection window, and results.

Also Read: CTET February 2026 Result Expected Shortly, Check Scorecard and Direct Result Link at ctet. nic. in

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GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Shortly at gseb.org, How to Raise Objections And Download Answer Key

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GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Shortly at gseb.org, How to Raise Objections And Download Answer Key
GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Shortly at gseb.org, How to Raise Objections And Download Answer Key
GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Shortly at gseb.org, How to Raise Objections And Download Answer Key
GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Shortly at gseb.org, How to Raise Objections And Download Answer Key

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