RRB Group D 2026: Candidates Can Apply For 22,195 Posts by THIS Date- Check Official Latest Updates

Railway Group D: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have issued an official notification for the recruitment of Group-D (Level-1) posts across various railway zones in India. A total of 22,195 vacancies will be filled under this drive.

The online application process began on January 31, 2026, and will remain open until March 2, 2026. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 33 years of age as of January 1, 2026.

Applicants can check complete details regarding the RR Group-D Recruitment 2026 through the official website.

RRB Group D 2026: Important Date

Event Date Notification Date 30 January 2026 Online Application Start Date 31 January 2026 Online Application Last Date 02 March 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment 04 March 2026 Correction Window 05 – 14 March 2026 Exam Date To Be Notified Later Admit Card Release Before Exam Result Date Will Be Updated Soon

RR Group-D Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Category Application Fee Refund Amount (On Appearing for CBT) General / OBC ₹ 500/- ₹ 400/- SC / ST / EBC / Female / Transgender ₹ 250/- ₹ 250/-

RRB Group D 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Age : 18 Years

Maximum Age : 33 Years

RRB provides age relaxation for the Group D Various Posts in Level 1 position as per their regulations.

Candidates who have completed Class 10 (High School) from a school recognized by NCVT/SCVT or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by NCVT are eligible to apply for the RRB Group D Recruitment Exam.