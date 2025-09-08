RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Official CBT Exam Schedule, City Slip and Admit Card Here

RRB Group D Exam Date OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 on the official website of RRBs www.rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB has announced to conduct the exam on multiple days starting from 17th November 2025 onwards. The RRB Group D exam city slip will be released 10 days before the examination; however, the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will be released 4 days after the examination.
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 has been released by RRB, and the CBT 1 examination is all set to start from November 17, 2025. As mentioned in the official Railway Group D Exam Date 2025 notice, candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Exam Criteria
Candidates first register and apply online before the deadline to proceed with the process of the RRB Group D Exam. After applying, candidates will need to participate in a Computer-Based Test. You must achieve a score above the cut-off marks. Candidates who pass the exam are then required to take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and then will be followed by Document Verification and a Medical Examination, which are the final stages of the selection process.
The criteria for selecting the candidates will be based on the three-stage process:
- Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Document Verification and Medical Examination
|
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Details
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of Exam
|
RRB Group D
|
Name of the Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
|
November 17- End of December 2025
|
Subjects
|
General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (Computer-Based Test)
|
Exam Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3 for each wrong answer
|
Exam Category
|
Level 1 of 7th cpc pay matrix under cen 08/2024
|
Stages of Exam/Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Document Verification (DV)
Medical Examination