Home > Education > RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Official CBT Exam Schedule, City Slip and Admit Card Here

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Official CBT Exam Schedule, City Slip and Admit Card Here

RRB Group D Exam Date OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 on the official website of RRBs www.rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB has announced to conduct the exam on multiple days starting from 17th November 2025 onwards. The RRB Group D exam city slip will be released 10 days before the examination; however, the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will be released 4 days after the examination.

The RRB has announced to conduct the exam on multiple days starting from 17th November 2025 onwards. (Representative Image: RRB Official Website)
The RRB has announced to conduct the exam on multiple days starting from 17th November 2025 onwards. (Representative Image: RRB Official Website)

Published: September 8, 2025 23:37:37 IST

RRB Group D Exam Date OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 on the official website of RRBs www.rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB has announced to conduct the exam on multiple days starting from 17th November 2025 onwards. The RRB Group D exam city slip will be released 10 days before the examination; however, the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will be released 4 days after the examination.

 

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 has been released by RRB, and the CBT 1 examination is all set to start from November 17, 2025. As mentioned in the official Railway Group D Exam Date 2025 notice, candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. 

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Official CBT Exam Schedule, City Slip and Admit Card Here

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Exam Criteria 

Candidates first register and apply online before the deadline to proceed with the process of the RRB Group D Exam. After applying, candidates will need to participate in a Computer-Based Test. You must achieve a score above the cut-off marks. Candidates who pass the exam are then required to take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and then will be followed by Document Verification and a Medical Examination, which are the final stages of the selection process. 

The criteria for selecting the candidates will be based on the three-stage process: 

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) 
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 
  • Document Verification and Medical Examination

RRB Group D Exam Date  2025 Details

Particulars

Details

Name of Exam

RRB Group D

Name of the Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Level

National

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025

November 17- End of December 2025

Subjects

General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning

Exam Mode

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Exam Duration

90 minutes

Negative Marking

1/3 for each wrong answer

Exam Category

Level 1 of 7th cpc pay matrix under cen 08/2024

Stages of Exam/Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Official CBT Exam Schedule, City Slip and Admit Card Here

QUICK LINKS