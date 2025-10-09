RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 CBT 2 OUT: Direct Link to Download NTPC UG Hall Ticket

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card 2025 today, on 9th October 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Exam 2025 can now download the hall ticket through the official website rrbcd.gov.in using their user ID, password, and captcha code.

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 CBT 2?

• Go to region wise official websites of RRB

• On the home page, click on CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter

• Now login with user ID and password

• RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card will appear on screen

• Download RRB NTPC call letter

• Also take a printout of it

Direct Link to download RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: Click Here

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2025: Releasing Date

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2025 is expected to be released in the third week of October. Candidates will be able to download the results through the official website when released using their credentials.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 2205: Vacancy

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies for Undergraduate candidates to secure a position in the country’s railway sector.

• Commercial and Ticket Clerk: 2,022

• Accounts Clerk & Typist: 361

• Junior Clerk & Typist: 990

• Trains Clerk: 72