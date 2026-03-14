LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DUBAI ai Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel casteist slur train incident LPG crisis Iran news DUBAI ai Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel casteist slur train incident LPG crisis Iran news DUBAI ai Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel casteist slur train incident LPG crisis Iran news DUBAI ai Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel casteist slur train incident LPG crisis Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DUBAI ai Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel casteist slur train incident LPG crisis Iran news DUBAI ai Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel casteist slur train incident LPG crisis Iran news DUBAI ai Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel casteist slur train incident LPG crisis Iran news DUBAI ai Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel casteist slur train incident LPG crisis Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card for the Graduate Level exam scheduled on March 16, 2026, for posts under CEN No. 06/2025 on its official websites in a phased manner.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 14, 2026 09:31:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 for candidates scheduled to appear in the Graduate Level examination under CEN No. 06/2026.

Candidates can download their RRB NTPC Admit Card from the official RRB website by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Date 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card for the Graduate Level exam scheduled on March 16, 2026, for posts under CEN No. 06/2025 on its official websites in a phased manner. Candidates can download their hall tickets by logging in with their registration credentials, and a direct download link has also been provided.

You Might Be Interested In

The RRB NTPC 2026 Graduate Level examination will be held from March 16 to March 27 at multiple exam centres across India. Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination centre, as it is compulsory for entry into the exam hall.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam

Conducting Authority

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Advertisement Number

CEN 06/2025

Total Vacancies

5,810

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation Slip 2026

7 March 2026

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Release Date

12 March 2026

RRB NTPC Exam Date

16 March – 27 March 2026

Details Required to Download

Registration Number & Date of Birth

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in and regional RRB websites

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026?

 Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Click on the link for “RRB NTPC Graduate Level Admit Card 2026.”

The login page will open on the screen.

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.

Click on Submit to proceed.

Your RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and print a copy for use on the exam day.

Direct Link to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026: Click Here 

RRB NTPC Exam 2026: Shift Timings 

Shift

Reporting Time

Gate Closing

Exam Time

Shift 1

7:30 AM

8:30 AM

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Shift 2

11:15 AM

12:15 PM

12:45 PM – 2:15 PM

Shift 3

3:00 PM

4:00 PM

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Also Read: DRDO CEPTAM 11 City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check Your Tier 1 Exam City, Shift And Important Details Inside 

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 9:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: download rrb ntpc admit cardhall ticket rrb ntpc admit cardrrb ntpc admit cardrrb ntpc admit card downloadrrb ntpc cbt 1 exam date

RELATED News

NBEMS Releases GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Check Download Link at natboard.edu.in

BEU Result 2026 Announced for UG, PG Courses: Steps to Download Scorecard at beu-bih.ac.in

CBSE Prepares Schools for National Foundational Learning Study as PARAKH Launches Digital Grade 3 Evaluation

MP Police SI Result 2026 Out on esb.mp.gov.in: Download Merit List, And Scorecard Here

NTA NCET 2026 Form Correction Begins at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET Check How to Make Corrections Here

LATEST NEWS

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates

Is Dubai International Airport Open Or Closed Today March 14, 2026? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid Israel-Iran-US War

LPG Relief: Iran Allows 2 Indian Vessels Carrying Gas Equal To 60 Lakh Cylinders Through Strait Of Hormuz | What It Means For India

Who Is Devendra Singh Chaplot? IIT Bombay AI Researcher Joins Elon Musk’s SpaceX and xAI to Build Superintelligence

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Fact Checking The ‘Six Fingers’ Video Amid Rising Rumors About Israel’s Prime Minister

Who Is Gyanesh Kumar, and Why Has The Opposition Moved An Impeachment Motion To Remove The Chief Election Commissioner?

Why Is Iran’s Kharg Island Considered Its Oil ‘Crown Jewel’ — And Why Did The US Target It? Explained

Donald Trump Says US Struck Military Targets On Iran’s ‘Crown Jewel’ Kharg Island, Warns Tehran Against Blocking Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

Shia Muslims Burn Effigy Of Demon Baal With Israeli Symbols In Baghdad During Al-Quds Day Rally | WATCH

Why The US Is Sending 2,500 Marines And An Amphibious Warship To Middle East? What It Means For Iran–Israel War? Everything Explained

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates

QUICK LINKS