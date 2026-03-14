RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Graduate Level Hall Ticket, CBT 1 Exam Date, Latest Official Updates

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 for candidates scheduled to appear in the Graduate Level examination under CEN No. 06/2026.

Candidates can download their RRB NTPC Admit Card from the official RRB website by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Date

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card for the Graduate Level exam scheduled on March 16, 2026, for posts under CEN No. 06/2025 on its official websites in a phased manner. Candidates can download their hall tickets by logging in with their registration credentials, and a direct download link has also been provided.

The RRB NTPC 2026 Graduate Level examination will be held from March 16 to March 27 at multiple exam centres across India. Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination centre, as it is compulsory for entry into the exam hall.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026

Particulars Details Exam Name RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Conducting Authority Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Advertisement Number CEN 06/2025 Total Vacancies 5,810 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 7 March 2026 RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Release Date 12 March 2026 RRB NTPC Exam Date 16 March – 27 March 2026 Details Required to Download Registration Number & Date of Birth Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in and regional RRB websites

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026?

Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Click on the link for “RRB NTPC Graduate Level Admit Card 2026.”

The login page will open on the screen.

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.

Click on Submit to proceed.

Your RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and print a copy for use on the exam day.

Direct Link to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026: Click Here

RRB NTPC Exam 2026: Shift Timings

Shift Reporting Time Gate Closing Exam Time Shift 1 7:30 AM 8:30 AM 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM Shift 2 11:15 AM 12:15 PM 12:45 PM – 2:15 PM Shift 3 3:00 PM 4:00 PM 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

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