RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 OUT: How to Download 12th Level Response Sheet PDF |Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 objection link for the Undergraduate Level CBT 1 Exam on 15 September 2025. Candidates can now check the activated link for the RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 on their official website rrb.digialm.com. Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) conducted the RRB NTPC CBT Exam for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate-level posts under CEN 05/2024 from 7th August to 9th September 2025.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 OUT

Candidates can calculate their approximate marks with the official NTPC UG Answer Key by applying the prescribed marking scheme, which is an addition of 1 mark for a correct answer and a deduction of ⅓rd mark for an incorrect answer.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Overview

Candidates can now download the official NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key and Response Sheet by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are also notified that the answer key link will remain available only till 20th September 2025.

NTPC UG Answer Key 2025-Highlights Organization Name Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) Posts / Exam Name Undergraduate Level (CEN 05/2024) Vacancies 3445 Answer Key Release Date 15th September 2025 Last Date to download answer key 20th September 2025 (11:55 pm) Last date to challenge answer key 20th September 2025 (11:55 pm) Total Number of Questions 100 Negative Marking ⅓rd mark Details Required Registration Number & Date of Birth Raise Objection Fee Rs. 50 per question Official Website https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025?

Step 1: Go to your regional RRB portal (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in) or the RRB DigiLMS portal

Step 2: Look for the “CEN-06/2024 (NTPC-UG) – Tentative CBT 1 Answer Key & Response Sheet” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

Step 4: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 5: Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

Click to Download RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 [Link Active]

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key Raise Objection Process

If candidates come across any discrepancies in the provisional RRB NTPC Answer Key, they can submit their objections until 20th September 2025 (11:55 pm), as per the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Any objections after the due date will not be accepted.