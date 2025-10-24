LIVE TV
Home > Education > Rustom Kerawalla honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at EducationWorld India School Rankings Awards 2025-26

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 24, 2025 14:55:33 IST

New Delhi [India], October 24: Rustom Kerawalla, Founder and Chairman of the VIBGYOR Group of Schools, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 by EducationWorld at the India School Rankings Awards 2025-26 in New Delhi. The award recognises exceptional individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact on India’s K–12 education landscape.

Mr Kerawalla was selected by a distinguished EducationWorld jury for his pioneering contribution to expanding access, raising learning standards, and driving innovation across the sector. His journey over the past three decades has been defined by a strong belief that quality education should be inclusive, future-ready, and rooted in values.

Driven by a vision to move beyond rote learning, Mr Kerawalla established VIBGYOR Group of Schools in 2004. Under his leadership, VIBGYOR has grown into one of India’s most respected K–12 education networks with 40 schools across 15 cities, offering CBSE, CISCE and Cambridge curricula to more than 55,000 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kerawalla said, “Education has always been more than a profession for me; it’s been a calling. When I started this journey, my dream was simple: to create learning spaces where every child feels seen, valued, and empowered to shape their own future. This recognition is not just a personal honour, it’s a reflection of the countless educators, students, and families who have believed in this vision. Education has the power to transform lives and build a stronger nation, and I remain deeply committed to ensuring every learner gets the opportunity to realise their full potential.”

Beyond institution building, Mr Kerawalla has worked closely with policymakers and education bodies to promote scalable, sustainable learning models that bridge innovation and inclusion. His thought leadership continues to influence national discussions on curriculum innovation, teacher empowerment and equitable access to quality education.

Mr Kerawalla’s journey reflects the power of visionary leadership in driving systemic change. His unwavering belief that education can be a catalyst for social transformation continues to inspire educators and learners alike.

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools

Founded in 2004, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, recognised as Best Education Brand of 2023 by The Economic Times, followed by the BW Education Top Education Brands Award 2024 for Academic Excellence in K-12, is a leading network of K-12 schools known for its academic excellence for over two decades. The Group offers a unique range of world-class educational programs for the holistic development of students in curricular and co-curricular studies across all its schools. Under the leadership of Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of the institution, VIBGYOR Group of Schools is nurturing the academic growth and development of over 50,000 students nationwide across its 40 schools in 15 major cities. VIBGYOR Group of Schools delivers international levels of education in affiliation with CISCE, CBSE, and the Cambridge International curriculum, from early years education to Grade 12.

QUICK LINKS