School Headlines For February 5, 2026: CBSE Introduces Nationwide Skill Education Training For Middle School Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin implementing its capacity-building programmes for Skill Education in middle schools from February 4, 2026. The initiative will focus on Classes 6 to 8 and will be coordinated by the board’s Skill Education Division.

The programme is aimed at equipping school leaders and teachers with practical strategies to effectively integrate skill-based learning into everyday classroom teaching.

Why CBSE has Launched the Training Programme?

CBSE has underlined the need to strengthen Skill Education as a core part of the middle school curriculum. According to the board, such training programmes are essential to improve learning quality and ensure that skill-based subjects are taught meaningfully, rather than as add-on components.

The training workshops will be hosted at selected CBSE-affiliated schools, which will serve as regional centres for the programme.

Where the workshops will be conducted?

The workshops will be conducted throughout February across several cities, including Faridabad, New Delhi, Noida, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, and other locations. Each session will follow a full-day schedule, running from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

Teachers, vice-principals, and principals will take part in activity-based sessions, designed to encourage hands-on learning and active participation.

What will be the focus of the training programme?

The training will focus on practical classroom implementation, with special attention on the use of NCERT’s Kaushal Bodh textbooks. Participants will be guided on promoting experiential learning and developing interdisciplinary skills among students.

The sessions aim to help educators connect skill education concepts with real-world applications.

What will be the cost for Training Programme?

While CBSE has clarified that the training programmes will be free of cost, participants will need to cover their own travel and accommodation expenses.

Schools have been advised to inform host institutions in advance to ensure proper arrangements for seating, study materials, and overall coordination.

Participants completing the programme will be encouraged to act as master trainers, sharing their learning with colleagues within their schools and regions. CBSE believes this approach will help scale Skill Education implementation more effectively.

Also Read: AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Exams Scheduled From May 12