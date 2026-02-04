LIVE TV
Home > Education > AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Exams Scheduled From May 12

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Exams Scheduled From May 12

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened registrations for AP EAPCET 2026, with eligible candidates able to apply online through the official website.

AP EAPCET 2026 Registrations (Photo:ANI)
AP EAPCET 2026 Registrations (Photo:ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 4, 2026 15:52:39 IST

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Exams Scheduled From May 12

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026. 

The entrance test is a key pathway for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes offered by universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

When to Submit the Applications?

The start of registrations marks an important stage for thousands of aspirants aiming for professional degree courses. Candidates are advised to keep essential documents such as academic certificates, identity proof and recent photographs ready before filling out the application form to avoid technical issues or delays.

All applications must be submitted online within the prescribed timeline, as late submissions will not be accepted.

What is the Exam Schedule?

For the 2026–27 academic session, the AP EAPCET will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. The computer-based test is scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 20, 2026.

The examination serves as the primary admission gateway to several leading professional institutions in the state and is designed to ensure a transparent and merit-based evaluation process.

Along with AP EAPCET, APSCHE has released the schedule for various Common Entrance Tests (AP CETs) 2026. AP EAPCET will be conducted by JNTU Kakinada, while other entrance tests such as AP ICET, AP PGECET, AP LAWCET and AP EDCET are scheduled between late April and early May 2026, with registrations beginning from early February.

What is the official Notification?

According to the official notification, all AP CETs 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test mode under the supervision of APSCHE for admissions to courses offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh for the 2026–27 academic year.

Detailed information related to eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, admit cards and counselling will be made available on the official APSCHE website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

Candidates are advised to regularly check official portals for updates and begin their preparation well in advance for AP EAPCET 2026.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 3:32 PM IST
