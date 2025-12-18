LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared At ssc.gov.in For 14,582 Vacancies; Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Merit List For JSO, SI Grade-II And Other Posts

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared At ssc.gov.in For 14,582 Vacancies; Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Merit List For JSO, SI Grade-II And Other Posts

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: SSC has declared the CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 on ssc.gov.in for 14,582 vacancies. Candidates can download the result PDF, scorecard, merit list and cut-offs for JSO, SI Grade-II and other posts. Shortlisted aspirants will appear for Tier 2.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 18, 2025 18:34:14 IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared At ssc.gov.in For 14,582 Vacancies; Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Merit List For JSO, SI Grade-II And Other Posts

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, December 18, 2025, on its official website ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination can now check and download their result PDF, scorecard, merit list, and category-wise cut-offs online.

The SSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 14,582 Group B and Group C vacancies across various central government departments. Candidates shortlisted in Tier 1 will move on to the Tier 2 examination, scheduled for January 2026.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Key Highlights

  • Exam Name: SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025

  • Tier: Tier 1

  • Result Date: December 18, 2025

  • Vacancies: 14,582

  • Official Website: ssc.gov.in

  • Next Stage: Tier 2 Examination

The Tier 1 examination was conducted from September 12 to September 26, and on October 14, 2025, across 255 centres in 126 cities nationwide. Of the 28 lakh registered candidates, around 13.5 lakh appeared for the exam.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Download Links

Candidates are advised to visit ssc.gov.in to access the official links.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025

  1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in

  2. Click on the “Results” tab under Quick Links

  3. Select SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025

  4. Open and download the result PDF

  5. Use Ctrl + F to search your Roll Number or Name

  6. Save the PDF for future reference

SSC CGL Tier 1 Merit List 2025: JSO, SI Grade-II & Other Posts

Based on marks secured in the Tier 1 exam, SSC has released separate merit lists and cut-offs for:

  • Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) – List 1

  • Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II – List 2

  • All Other Posts – List 3

Shortlisting has been done category-wise for the Tier 2 examination.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut-Off Marks 2025

The Commission has announced post-wise and category-wise cut-off marks for Tier 1. The cut-offs vary depending on the post group and reservation category. Candidates must check the official notification to know the minimum qualifying marks required to advance to Tier 2.

Details Mentioned on SSC CGL Tier 1 Result PDF

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 PDF includes the following details:

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Roll Number / Registration Number

  • Category & Gender

  • Date of Birth

  • Exam Date & Centre

  • Marks Obtained

Candidates are advised to verify all personal details carefully.

What’s Next After SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025?

Candidates shortlisted in Tier 1 will appear for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Examination, tentatively scheduled for the third week of January 2026. Those who qualify Tier 2 will be called for:

  1. Document Verification

  2. Medical Examination

  3. Final Post Allocation based on merit and preferences

SSC will soon release the final answer key and Tier 1 scorecard on its official website.

Common Issues While Checking SSC CGL Result

  • Server Issues: Heavy traffic may slow down the website

  • Slow Internet: Use a stable, high-speed connection

  • PDF Loading Error: Try refreshing or switching browsers

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 6:22 PM IST
