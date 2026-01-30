LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 At ssc.gov.in; How to Download, How To Raise Objections Step By Step Guide here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the tentative answer key for the CGL Tier 2 Exam 2026 on ssc.gov.in, allowing candidates to check their response sheets and provisional keys online.

Candidates for Exam (Photo: ANI)
Candidates for Exam (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: January 30, 2026 16:24:03 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the tentative answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Examination 2026 soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in. 

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their response sheets and provisional answer keys online once released.

According to SSC, the tentative answer key will be published along with an objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies within the specified period. 

The commission has clarified that objections will be accepted only through the online portal; submissions via email, post, or any other offline mode will not be considered.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 examination was conducted on January 18 and 19, 2026. 

On January 18, the Skill Test (Data Entry Speed Test or DEST) was held, while January 19 included papers on Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge, and Statistics.

The provisional answer key will allow candidates to estimate their scores and evaluate their performance ahead of the result declaration. 

The final SSC CGL Tier 2 results will be released after the evaluation of objections and the publication of the final answer key.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key once it is released:

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

Click on the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage

Log in using your application number and date of birth

View the provisional answer key and response sheet

Download and save a copy for reference and future use

How to Raise Objections on SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections online by following these steps:

Access the answer key objection link on the SSC portal

Log in using your application number and date of birth

Select the questions you wish to challenge

Upload any supporting documents if required

Pay the non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question

Submit the objection and save a copy for reference

All objections will be reviewed by subject experts, and the final answer key will be released based on this evaluation. 

Through the SSC CGL 2026 recruitment, a total of 14,582 Group B and Group C posts will be filled in various ministries, departments, constitutional bodies, statutory organisations, and tribunals of the Government of India.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website ssc.gov.in for updates on the answer key, objection process, and result declaration.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 4:24 PM IST
