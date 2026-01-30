LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balance sheet reduction alexander zverev NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing balance sheet reduction alexander zverev NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing balance sheet reduction alexander zverev NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing balance sheet reduction alexander zverev NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balance sheet reduction alexander zverev NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing balance sheet reduction alexander zverev NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing balance sheet reduction alexander zverev NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing balance sheet reduction alexander zverev NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing
LIVE TV
Home > Education > TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here

TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the TS TET 2026 response sheet and provisional answer key for the January session. The examination was conducted in CBT mode from January 3 to January 20, 2026.

Exam Candidates (Photo: ANI)
Exam Candidates (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: January 30, 2026 15:30:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the TS TET 2026 response sheet along with the provisional answer key for the January session. 

You Might Be Interested In

The TS TET 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from January 3 to January 20, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) can now view and download their response sheets, question papers, and answer keys from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.

You Might Be Interested In

TS TET 2026 Response Sheet and Answer Key Details

Following the exam, the response sheet and provisional answer key have been released for all papers and subjects. 

The response sheet allows candidates to review the answers they marked during the examination and assess their performance.

The TS TET 2026 results will be declared after the release of the final answer key, taking into account candidates’ performance as per the revised answers.

Candidates aspiring to qualify for teaching positions in Telangana government schools for Classes 1 to 8 are advised to carefully download and review both the response sheet and the answer key.

How to Download the TS TET Response Sheet 2026

  1. Go to the official TS TET website at tgtet.aptonline.in.
  2. Select the Answer Key link related to TS TET on the homepage.
  3. Sign in using your login details.
  4. Click on the TS TET 2026 answer key link shown on the screen.
  5. The answer key will open in PDF format.
  6. Save and download the response sheet for future use.

How to Calculate TS TET 2026 Score

  • The TS TET follows a simple marking scheme and does not include negative marking.
  • Each correct answer carries 1 mark.
  • Incorrect and unattempted questions are awarded 0 marks.

Candidates can estimate their tentative score by counting the number of correct responses with the help of the provisional answer key.

TS TET Objection Process

Candidates who wish to raise objections to the provisional answer key can do so online through the official portal between January 3 and January 20, 2026. 

The objection window will be activated by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana.

Subject experts will review all objections submitted within the stipulated period. Based on this evaluation, the final answer key will be released.

Based on this review, the final answer key will be released, and the TS TET 2026 results will be prepared accordingly.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the objection process, final answer key, and result declaration.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 3:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: TS TETTS TET 2026TS TET Response sheetTST TET Answer Key

RELATED News

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

UGC NET December 2025 Result: When And How To Check Result, Download Scorecard On NTA Website – Step-By-Step Guide

UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Coming Soon? Check Expected Date, Number Of Vacancies And How To Apply – Step By Step Guide

Mumbai School Holiday Today? What Three-Day State Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s Death Means For Students And Offices, Everything You Need To Know

Want To Study In Cambridge? UK’s Iconic University Opens New Doors For Indian Students In Research And Technology

LATEST NEWS

Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of

Dr. Blossom Kochhar Honoured with ELLE Beauty Legacy Award at The ELLE List 2026

Precious Metals Rally: Gold Near Rs 2 Lakh, Silver To Hit Rs 5 Lakh In Future, Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

‘Absolute Cinema’ | Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Social Media Reacts to Australian Open 2026 Five-Set Thriller in Melbourne

TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here

Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Favorite, Crypto-Savvy Wall Street Veteran In The Spotlight for US Federal Reserve Chair

AI Film Studio TakeTwo Secures Funding at 100-Crore Valuation in Pre-Seed Round

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

‘Risk Of Nipah Virus From India Remains Low’: WHO Clarifies No Travel Or Trade Restrictions

Australian Open 2026 Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev in Epic Five-Setter at Melbourne Park

TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here
TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here
TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here
TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here

QUICK LINKS