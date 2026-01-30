TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the TS TET 2026 response sheet along with the provisional answer key for the January session.

The TS TET 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from January 3 to January 20, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) can now view and download their response sheets, question papers, and answer keys from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.

TS TET 2026 Response Sheet and Answer Key Details

Following the exam, the response sheet and provisional answer key have been released for all papers and subjects.

The response sheet allows candidates to review the answers they marked during the examination and assess their performance.

The TS TET 2026 results will be declared after the release of the final answer key, taking into account candidates’ performance as per the revised answers.

Candidates aspiring to qualify for teaching positions in Telangana government schools for Classes 1 to 8 are advised to carefully download and review both the response sheet and the answer key.

How to Download the TS TET Response Sheet 2026

Go to the official TS TET website at tgtet.aptonline.in. Select the Answer Key link related to TS TET on the homepage. Sign in using your login details. Click on the TS TET 2026 answer key link shown on the screen. The answer key will open in PDF format. Save and download the response sheet for future use.

How to Calculate TS TET 2026 Score

The TS TET follows a simple marking scheme and does not include negative marking.



Each correct answer carries 1 mark.



Incorrect and unattempted questions are awarded 0 marks.



Candidates can estimate their tentative score by counting the number of correct responses with the help of the provisional answer key.

TS TET Objection Process

Candidates who wish to raise objections to the provisional answer key can do so online through the official portal between January 3 and January 20, 2026.

The objection window will be activated by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana.

Subject experts will review all objections submitted within the stipulated period. Based on this evaluation, the final answer key will be released.

Based on this review, the final answer key will be released, and the TS TET 2026 results will be prepared accordingly.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the objection process, final answer key, and result declaration.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide