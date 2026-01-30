CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the 2026 board examinations are expected to be released shortly on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in

The Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025–26 academic session will begin on February 17, 2026.

Authorities have advised students to regularly check the official CBSE website for updates related to the Class 10 and 12 admit cards and to avoid trusting information from unofficial sources.

Steps to download the CBSE admit Card

Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter the required login credentials.

Click on Submit to view the admit card.

Verify the details and download the admit card.

Details mentioned in the admit card

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards include crucial details related to the board examinations.

These include the student’s name, roll number, date of birth (for Class 10 students), and the name of the examination.

It also mentions the school number, centre number, and the examination centre’s name and address.

Other details printed on the admit card are the student’s photograph, subjects along with their subject codes, exam dates, and a unique admit card ID.

Students must verify all information carefully. Any error or discrepancy should be reported immediately to the school authorities for correction.

While the examination portal has already been activated, the admit cards for regular students are yet to be released.

According to past trends, the board is expected to issue the 2026 admit cards in the first week of February.

