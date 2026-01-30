LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the 2026 board exams are expected to be released on the board’s official website.

Board Exam Students (Photo: ANI)
Board Exam Students (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: January 30, 2026 12:50:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the 2026 board examinations are expected to be released shortly on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in 

You Might Be Interested In

The Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025–26 academic session will begin on February 17, 2026. 

Authorities have advised students to regularly check the official CBSE website for updates related to the Class 10 and 12 admit cards and to avoid trusting information from unofficial sources.

You Might Be Interested In

Steps to download the CBSE admit Card

Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter the required login credentials.

Click on Submit to view the admit card.

Verify the details and download the admit card.

Details mentioned in the admit card

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards include crucial details related to the board examinations. 

These include the student’s name, roll number, date of birth (for Class 10 students), and the name of the examination.

It also mentions the school number, centre number, and the examination centre’s name and address. 

Other details printed on the admit card are the student’s photograph, subjects along with their subject codes, exam dates, and a unique admit card ID. 

Students must verify all information carefully. Any error or discrepancy should be reported immediately to the school authorities for correction.

While the examination portal has already been activated, the admit cards for regular students are yet to be released. 

According to past trends, the board is expected to issue the 2026 admit cards in the first week of February.

Also Read: UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 12:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: cbsecbse board examcbse board exam 2026CBSE Exam

RELATED News

UGC NET December 2025 Result: When And How To Check Result, Download Scorecard On NTA Website – Step-By-Step Guide

UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Coming Soon? Check Expected Date, Number Of Vacancies And How To Apply – Step By Step Guide

Mumbai School Holiday Today? What Three-Day State Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s Death Means For Students And Offices, Everything You Need To Know

Want To Study In Cambridge? UK’s Iconic University Opens New Doors For Indian Students In Research And Technology

Why Are Students Protesting Against UGC’s New Equity Rules? All You Need To Know About The Uproar On Anti-Casteism Rules As They Dub It Exclusionary

LATEST NEWS

Shaheed Diwas 2026: Top Inspirational Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to Honor His Legacy

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

London Metal Exchange Faces One-Hour Glitch as Copper, Gold, and Silver Prices Plunge

Is Babar Azam No Longer Pakistan’s Star Batter? Captain Salman Ali Agha Clears Air On Team Role Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Drama

Karnataka Double Suicide: Husband’s Death Note Alleges Harassment After Wife Elopes; Matchmaker Also Ends Life

Trump Weighs Expanded Military Action Against Iran As Brutal Post-Protest Crackdown Triggers Global Alarm

Realme Launched P4 Power With Massive 10,001mAh Battery, Sony IMX Camera, And HyperGlow Display At Rs…

Bhojpuri Star Akanksha Awasthi In Crisis: Husband Under Police Scanner In Rs 11.5 Crore Fraud Case

“Not My Imagination”: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Defends ‘MIA Muslim’ Remarks Amid Rising Bangladeshi Infiltration, Cites SC Ruling After Congress’s Court Move

Who is P R Seshadri? South Indian Bank Share Price Plummets After CEO Announces Exit

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide
CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide
CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide
CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide

QUICK LINKS