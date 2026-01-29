LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 on its official website.

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: January 29, 2026 17:59:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 on its official website. 

You Might Be Interested In

The answer key has been issued for the recruitment of 7,466 Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate Grade (Male and Female Branch) posts.

The preliminary examination was conducted across Uttar Pradesh on January 17 and 18, 2026, in computer-based mode.

You Might Be Interested In

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the subject-wise answer key and match their responses with the official answers.

Steps to Download the Answer Key 

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key:

  1. Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

  2. Go to the Latest Notifications/Updates section on the homepage.

  3. Click on the link for the Answer Key of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch) Examination.

  4. Select your subject and question paper set (A, B, C, or D).

  5. The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

  6. Check your responses, calculate your estimated marks, and download the PDF for future reference.

What Should Candidates Do Next

Candidates are advised to:

  • Download the provisional answer key and response sheet PDFs from the official website.

  • Match their responses with the official answers to estimate their scores.

  • Submit objections, if any, before February 3, 2026, with proper supporting documents.

  • Regularly check the UPPSC website for updates on the final answer key and result.

Candidates can review the answer key for their specific question paper set. Any objections, if allowed, will be reviewed by subject experts.

After evaluating the challenges, UPPSC will release the final answer key. Once the final answer key is published, no further objections will be accepted. 

The result will be prepared based on the final answer key, and shortlisted candidates will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Also Read: UGC NET December 2025 Result: When And How To Check Result, Download Scorecard On NTA Website – Step-By-Step Guide

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 5:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: UPPSCUPPSC examUPPSC exam answer keyUPPSC LT Grade Answer Key

RELATED News

UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Coming Soon? Check Expected Date, Number Of Vacancies And How To Apply – Step By Step Guide

Mumbai School Holiday Today? What Three-Day State Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s Death Means For Students And Offices, Everything You Need To Know

Want To Study In Cambridge? UK’s Iconic University Opens New Doors For Indian Students In Research And Technology

Why Are Students Protesting Against UGC’s New Equity Rules? All You Need To Know About The Uproar On Anti-Casteism Rules As They Dub It Exclusionary

Applications Underway for IIM Indore’s Third Master of Management Studies Batch; Deadline February 10, 2026

LATEST NEWS

‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

‘Do Not Insult Honest Labour’: Woman Mocks Former ‘Studious’ Schoolmate As He Becomes Delivery Agent, Faces Huge Backlash For Sharing Video — Watch

Who Was Kajal Chaudhary? How Alleged Dowry Demands By Husband Led To The Death of 27-Year-Old Pregnant SWAT Commando, Father Accuses, He Killed “Not One But Two”

Melania Trump’s Documentary Flopped In The UK? Embarrassing London Premiere Sees Just One Ticket Getting Sold

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I: Babar Azam’s Lean Patch Continues As He Gets Dismissed For 24 Off 20

How Supriya Sule Put Political Differences Aside To Support Sister-In-Law Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In A Plane Crash

Padma Shri Brahmeshanand Swamiji at WEF 2026: A Powerful Moral Voice

‘Relaxing Injection’ Turned Deadly: Nurse Kills Parents After They Opposed Her Inter-Caste Marriage, Injects Lethal Drug in Telangana

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here
UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here
UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here
UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

QUICK LINKS