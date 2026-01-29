UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 on its official website.

The answer key has been issued for the recruitment of 7,466 Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate Grade (Male and Female Branch) posts.

The preliminary examination was conducted across Uttar Pradesh on January 17 and 18, 2026, in computer-based mode.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the subject-wise answer key and match their responses with the official answers.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key:

Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Go to the Latest Notifications/Updates section on the homepage. Click on the link for the Answer Key of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch) Examination. Select your subject and question paper set (A, B, C, or D). The answer key PDF will appear on the screen. Check your responses, calculate your estimated marks, and download the PDF for future reference.

What Should Candidates Do Next

Candidates are advised to:

Download the provisional answer key and response sheet PDFs from the official website.

Match their responses with the official answers to estimate their scores.

Submit objections, if any, before February 3, 2026, with proper supporting documents.

Regularly check the UPPSC website for updates on the final answer key and result.

Candidates can review the answer key for their specific question paper set. Any objections, if allowed, will be reviewed by subject experts.

After evaluating the challenges, UPPSC will release the final answer key. Once the final answer key is published, no further objections will be accepted.

The result will be prepared based on the final answer key, and shortlisted candidates will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process.

